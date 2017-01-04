Argentina's Grand Prix finally held at Navarro

Buenos Aires, Argentina - In Navarro's hippodrome the "National Product Grand Prix" was finally held last week, an annual race where the best eight two-year-old pacers in the country compete. This race had been suspended twice by climatic situation that lashed to the Hippodrome.

This time Chucaro Arts Surco, who was driven by Daniel Brandalise, where in a good career development and were consecrated champions, with a track record and national record in a time of 1:57.01 set for the distance of 1650 meters.

Daniel Brandalise is the driver that has more national races won than anyone else in the history of Argentine harness racing. Undoubtedly Chucaro Arts Surco is the foal of the year in 2016, demonstrating the ability to compete with the great specimens of the whole country.

Without complications "Chucaro Arts Surco" took the command of the race from the start itself, where the top mare "Gora Lookout Marquina" had a bad start that left her out of the race, Chucaro Arts Surco set a strong race pace where it allowed him to cross the finish an easy winner.

Chucaro Arts Surco closed out his 2016 season with a very impressive 17 races won over 19 starts. Among them the Argentina Breeders Crown Championship.

Result of the national grand prize.

1- Chucaro Arts Surco

2- Gora Lookout Vilo

3 - Latigo Legend Francisco

4- Fich Lookout Obligado

5- Gora Look Viking

6- Albion King Omma

7- Gora Lookout Agus

8- Gora Lookout Marquina