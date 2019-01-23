Art Official arrives in Argentina to stand stud

Pascanas, Santa Fe, Argentina: Within the last few hours the so desired arrival of ART OFFICIAL to our country was finalized, becoming one of the most important imported additions in the history of the Argentine harness racing.

Standardbred breeders throughout South America have made many efforts to incorporate world-class genetics, which has now been achieved by the HARAS ALBION of the traditional family Diane, bringing the great North American stallion ART OFFICIAL to Santa Fe.

After negotiations led by one of the heads of the HARAS ALBION, we refer to Lawrence Diane, it was possible to materialize the arrival of ART OFFICIAL to our country, where he will have the most numerous mares in South America at his disposal, since they are more of 250 females that are part of the ALBION.

Art Official, remembered for being the only horse to defeat the world champion pacer SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE on the track in world record time for 3 Years in the mythical Meadowlands Pace in 1.47, added US $ 2,082,855 in prizes throughout his campaign. In addition to the aforementioned victory in the 2008 MEADOWLANDS PACE Final, he also won the CANE PACE at Freehold Raceway, one of jewels of the Pacing Triple Crown.

The Haras Albion has led the statistics in Argentina in races won for more than 50 years. In 2018 once again they were the winner, getting 380 victories leaving behind the Haras San Ramon and El Ceibo with 356 and 226 respectively.

This establishment is one of the most legendary of our country, started by Don Lorenzo Diane in 1945, then led by Aldo Washington Diane, who was also a leading national manager for several decades, and since the last years took the Aldo Diane (H), along with his wife Rosana Guarnieri and their children Aldo Diane (N) and Lawrence Diane.

ART OFFICIAL is the new addition but we can not forget the other great specimens that HARAS ALBION brought from the United States of America, such as MUMBO KING, CKS, WHATAPACER, NORBIE, who had sons ARGENTINE CHAMPIONS and many others exported to the USA, such as Albion King Espolon, Albion King Infinito, Albion What Puntual, Albion CKS Carkle. Their last two stallions, prior to the arrival of Art Official, are Stoneroll Jackson - who already had his first offspring on track - and it is expected that in 2021 the sons of Allstar Legend will run.

Art Official will begin its service season on July 1, 2019, and his children are expected to run in the 2023 season.

In Argentina, the start of the 2021, 2022, 2023 seasons is expected with great enthusiasm as we will see the children of CHASIN RACIN (Haras El Arroyo), PEDRO ISLAND (Haras La Leyenda), URGENT ACTION (Haras San Carlos), FINAL CURTAIN (Haras El Arroyo), ALLSTAR LEGEND (Haras Albion), MELMERBY BEACH (Haras San Ramon),and the already mentioned ART OFFICIAL on the track.

From these lines we congratulate and wish successes to the DIANE family and to their HARAS ALBION.