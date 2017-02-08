The second annual British Harness Racing Club (BHRC) and Standardbred and Trotting Horse Association of Great Britain and Ireland (STAGBI) joint awards dinner will this year feature the inaugural 'Drive of the Year' award which is being sponsored and supported by none other than world famous USA reinsman, Tim Tetrick.

The six shortlisted drives were selected by a small panel from within the awards night organisation committee and the winner will be chosen by a public poll which closes at midday on Tuesday 14th February - For the link to the BHRC click here.

Before casting your vote, take a look at the drives which have been selected:

Race 1 - James Haythornthwaite & Porcelain Seelster - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQkY9hcg9xA

James Haythornthwaite comes from last to clinch the Victor Carson Memorial Final with a well-timed run at Corbiewood on board 3YO filly, Porcelain Seelster (September 2016)

Race 2 - John Nicholson Jr & Cochise - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ius55lcwff8

Sixteen-year-old John Nicholson Jr holds off 2015 Leading Driver William 'Rocker' Laidler to win the Red John Memorial Hurricane Pace at Musselburgh (one of the major handicap events of the calendar) in a cool drive on board Cochise (June 2016)

Race 3 - Ian Pimlott & Thundier Jiel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMBpWvX21w4

Seasoned campaigner Ian Pimlott guides Thunder Jiel to the trotter's first win on British soil since being imported from France, at the inaugural fixture at Chelmsford City Racecourse which followed the Thoroughbred card and was televised live on At The Races (November 2016)

Race 4 - Mick Lord & Shaba Hanover - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRjl9ntkpB8

Mick Lord with what commentator Darren Owen described on the day as a 'perfectly timed' drive to guide Shaba Hanover to victory at York, having painted the outside fence to pass the leading horses in a thrilling finish (October 2016)

Race 5 - Richard Haythornthwaite & Ayr Majesty - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwjPd9Z2sik

Richard Haythornthwaite guides former top British juvenile Ayr Majesty to an impressive victory when winning the Tregaron leg of the Standardbred Sales Company Battle of the Big Guns, which was the horse's sole win in the toughest of top flight company all season (August 2016)

Race 6 - Vicky Gill & Rhyds Mystique - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBxw6ZD0tbY

Vicky Gill passed the field coming home on Rhyds Mystique for the BHRC 2YO Filly of the Year's first of 8 victories from 9 starts in 2016 when winning the NWHOA 2YO Championship. This performance was only the first indication of what was to come from the champion performer (June 2016)

The winner will be celebrated at the awards dinner on Saturday 25th February and presented with a trophy and prize package provided by world champion driver Tim Tetrick.