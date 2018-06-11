Multiple track records fall at Tir Prince

WALES, UK - It was a first class night of racing at Tir Prince Raceway, north Wales, on Saturday 9th June as the track played host to the NWHOA 2 and 3 year old divisions for colts and fillies, as well as the first heat of the Crock of Gold.

The first race on the card was a maiden and novice event, which saw the heavily-backed Teatime Preacher (William Laidler) take up the running at the half and go further and further away from the field, with only Triplicity (Jonathan Dunne) putting up any sort of chase. This was the four-year-old mare's first start for the Laidler stable and she made it an impressive one, breaking the track record for her age category in 1.59.1. This half-sister of top racehorse Stamp Hill looks to be going places.

The next race was the Le Trot/TrotBritain Silver Division trot over a mile and a half and in a repeat of the race at Appleby two weeks earlier, Bora Bora De Seg (Andrew Cairns) led the field into the final turn with Amazing (Jason Ali) hot on its heels. The leader put in a replica performance and broke stride when being strongly pressed, leaving Amazing a clear run home to notch up its second consecutive win since being imported to the UK.

The Brightwells-sponsored 2YO Fillies pace was dominated by two fillies, eventually being won by the sales-topping filly from last October, Oakwood Starcam (John Richardson), who led out and made all. The Mockingjay (Marc Jones) put in a strong show to finish second and clear of the field. The winner set a new track record for her age division in 2.01.1.

The 3YO fillies followed, and it was another Irish-trained filly which dominated. Last year's record-breaking 2YO filly and BHRC Overseas Horse of the Year, Robyn Camden (Clive Kavanagh), led out and was never to be headed, setting a new track record for her age division in 1.57.3. Rhyds Sapphire (William Laidler) and Ayr Empress (Hugh O'Neil Jnr Jnr) were the best of the rest, finishing some 16L behind in second and third respectively, with only a nose splitting them.

After the VDM Fillies Final winner had notched up her first victory of the 3YO season the VDM Colts Final winner Matticulous (William Laidler) was set to do the same. The BHRC 2YO Colt of the Year settled mid-pack in the early part of the race, and then tipped three wide in the last quarter to take up the running, closely pursued by Monsieur Bibeau (John Richardson) who could never match the leader in the stretch. The winner pulled up in 1.58.6.

The first Crock of Gold heat for Free For All pacers looked set to be dominated by last year's joint winners Evenwood Sonofagun and Miraculous, and the four-year-old track record holder Rhyds Rock Star who was drawn in pole position. As expected, Rhyds Rock Star (James Haythornthwaite) led out and set good fractions.

At the three quarters, Rockin Mambo (Marc Jones) tipped out to challenge and cleared the leader with ease. He was followed by Coalford Tetrick (Alan Wallace Snr) but was never to be challenged and came home in an overall track-record equalling time of 1.56.1 much to the delight of owner/trainer/driver Marc Jones and his wife Jenny. The five-year-old son of Rocknroll Hanover was purchased by Marc and Jenny at Harrisburg as a weanling, as was his mother Mambo Western at the same sale.

The fifth leg of the BHRC & Standardbred Horse Sales Co. Star Makers series went to Borntorun (James Haythornthwaite), who had previously put in a good performance in the first leg at Tregaron before going on to win at Appleby two weeks ago. Borntorun joins the other leg winners in the grand final at Tir Prince on Saturday 14th July.

The penultimate race of the night was the Le Trot/TrotBritain Gold Division trot over a mile and a half and the unbeaten this season Valseur Du Cygne (William Laidler) dominated throughout to take victory.

The Irish visitor, Ultimo D'ouville (Billy Roche), the winner of the FFA Trot at Portmarnock at the VDM weekend last year, put in a good show to finish second over the extended distance, with the 2 mile World Record Holder Vichy De Moem (Jonathan Dunne) finishing third on his debut for new connections in the UK.

The last race on the card was the Brightwells-sponsored 2YO Colts & Geldings division for pacers. Takemetothelimit (Alan Haythornthwaite), the half-brother to earlier winner Borntorun, won on his career debut in an eventful race which saw multiple horses make mistakes.

The winner was flawless and did not appear fazed by the magnitude of the occasion to land the spoils. Christy Camden (William Laidler) put in an eye-catching performance to finish strongly in the stretch to take second. Long-time leader Anglesey Fallguy (Patrick Kane Jnr) faltered on the last bend when in front, losing his position, before recovering and running on for third, however broke stride again on the line and was demoted to fourth position behind betting favourite Rhyds Seeandbeseen (James Haythornthwaite).

Racing returns to Tir Prince on Saturday 30th June featuring five Group 1 races, a STAGBI Future Broodmares Race and heats of the 3YO and 4YO Le Trot/TrotBritain Series Finals.

If last night is anything to go by, then we are in for another treat in three weeks' time!