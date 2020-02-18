Australasian Record - Day One at Christchurch

The momentum has continued from NZB Standardbred’s Auckland session into Day One of the National Yearling Sale in Christchurch, with all key sale statistics exceeding results of the 2019 harness racing session.
With 36 Lots sold this afternoon, the aggregate surpassed the million-dollar mark to close at $1,281,750. The average and median both climbed to $34,642 and $24,000 respectively and the clearance rate settled at 79%.
The strong demand for the square gaiters was evident today at Canterbury Agricultural Park, after Lot 146 broke an Australasian record by being the highest-ever recorded purchase for a trotting yearling. The Love You (ex Queen Kenny) colt was purchased by Peter Lagan Standardbreds for $280,000 from the draft of Barron Bloodstock.
Vendor Tony Barron commented “I had the thrill of a lifetime last year when we ran fourth in the Derby [with Global Domination] but today has surpassed that.
“He’s just such a nice horse, he’s very intelligent, he’s got the breeding and we’re pretty happy.”
International sire lines were prominent at today’s Sale, with Champion European stallion Love You dominating the leading sire tables, having sold 12 Lots for $760,000 in receipts and an average of $63,333.
Emerging stallion Father Patrick also made his mark at the Christchurch session, making him the second leading sire by average after four Lots sold for an average of $37,500.
Leading vendor by aggregate at the close of selling was Barron Bloodstock, who sold the record-breaking Love You colt for $280,000.
Ripple Creek secured the leading vendor by average (three or more sold) and second leading vendor by aggregate titles after selling five Lots for a total of $155,000 in receipts while averaging $31,000.
The Sale of Pacers at Christchurch continues tomorrow with Lot 180 – Lot 388 going under the hammer from 11.00am.
All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.
2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Sale Day 1
|
|
2020 Christchurch Trotting Sale
|
2019 Christchurch Trotting Sale
|
Aggregate
|
$1,281,750
|
$1,203,500
|
Average
|
$34,642
|
$30,088
|
Median
|
$24,000
|
$21,500
|
Clearance
|
79%
|
83%
|
Catalogued
|
48
|
50
|
Sold
|
37
|
40
|
Top Price
|
$280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny
|
$105,000 Lot 192 (B.C) Love You - Diedre's Jewel
2020 Top Lots – Christchurch Sale Day 1
|
Lot
|
Type
|
Breeding
|
Vendor
|
Purchaser
|
Price
|
146
|
Ch.C
|
Love You / Queen Kenny
|
Barron Bloodstock
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds (Canterbury)
|
$280,000
|
173
|
B.C
|
Love You / Chevron Express
|
L. F. Daly
|
KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria)
|
$80,000
|
160
|
B.C
|
Muscle Hill / U Dream
|
Rosedale Farm
|
Cran Dalgety (Canterbury)
|
$75,000
|
162
|
B.C
|
Love You / Superbowlcheerleader
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
Mr G Hope (Canterbury)
|
$70,000
|
171
|
Ch.F
|
Love You / Bree
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)
|
$65,000
|
179
|
B.C
|
Father Patrick / Hot Pants
|
Spreydon Lodge
|
KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria)
|
$65,000
|
145
|
B.C
|
Love You / Polar Blast
|
R. & J. Aubrey
|
Mr JW Dickie (Auckland)
|
$45,000
|
175
|
B.F
|
Love You / Chiola Belle
|
Ripple Creek
|
Mr JD Harrington (Canterbury)
|
$41,000
|
132
|
B.C
|
Love You / Juneamy Castleton
|
L. Smith
|
All Things Harness Racing (Otago)
|
$40,000
|
139
|
BR.C
|
Love You / Maysoon
|
Ripple Creek
|
Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury)
|
$40,000
2020 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate - Christchurch Sale Day 1
|
Purchaser
|
Bought
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds (Canterbury)
|
1
|
$280,000
|
$280,000
|
$280,000
|
146
|
KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria)
|
2
|
$145,000
|
$72,500
|
$80,000
|
173
|
Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury)
|
3
|
$92,000
|
$30,667
|
$40,000
|
139
|
Mr G Hope (Canterbury)
|
2
|
$80,000
|
$40,000
|
$70,000
|
162
|
Cran Dalgety (Canterbury)
|
1
|
$75,000
|
$75,000
|
$75,000
|
160
|
Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)
|
1
|
$65,000
|
$65,000
|
$65,000
|
171
|
Mr JW Dickie (Auckland)
|
2
|
$55,000
|
$27,500
|
$45,000
|
145
|
Diamond Racing
|
2
|
$49,000
|
$24,500
|
$34,000
|
177
|
Mr JD Harrington (Canterbury)
|
1
|
$41,000
|
$41,000
|
$41,000
|
175
|
All Things Harness Racing (Otago)
|
1
|
$40,000
|
$40,000
|
$40,000
|
132
2020 Leading Vendors by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Day 1
|
Vendor
|
Sold
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Barron Bloodstock
|
1
|
$280,000
|
$280,000
|
$280,000
|
146
|
Ripple Creek
|
5
|
$155,000
|
$31,000
|
$41,000
|
175
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
2
|
$135,000
|
$67,500
|
$70,000
|
162
|
Rosedale Farm
|
4
|
$119,000
|
$29,750
|
$75,000
|
160
|
L. F. Daly
|
1
|
$80,000
|
$80,000
|
$80,000
|
173
|
L. Smith
|
2
|
$74,000
|
$37,000
|
$40,000
|
132
|
G. M. Murray
|
4
|
$66,500
|
$16,625
|
$33,000
|
152
|
Spreydon Lodge
|
1
|
$65,000
|
$65,000
|
$65,000
|
179
|
R. & J. Aubrey
|
1
|
$45,000
|
$45,000
|
$45,000
|
145
|
Macca Lodge
|
3
|
$44,000
|
$14,667
|
$20,000
|
138
2020 Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold) – Christchurch Sale Day 1
|
Vendor
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Ripple Creek
|
5
|
$31,000
|
$155,000
|
$41,000
|
175
|
Rosedale Farm
|
4
|
$29,750
|
$119,000
|
$75,000
|
160
|
G. M. Murray
|
4
|
$16,625
|
$66,500
|
$33,000
|
152
|
Macca Lodge
|
3
|
$14,667
|
$44,000
|
$20,000
|
138
|
Phoebe Standardbreds
|
3
|
$10,000
|
$30,000
|
$12,000
|
157
2020 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) – Christchurch Sale Day 1
|
Sire
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Love You
|
12
|
$63,333
|
$760,000
|
$280,000
|
146
|
Father Patrick
|
4
|
$37,500
|
$150,000
|
$65,000
|
179
|
Creatine*
|
3
|
$15,333
|
$46,000
|
$30,000
|
155
|
Majestic Son
|
4
|
$10,625
|
$42,500
|
$14,000
|
169
|
Peak
|
3
|
$9,667
|
$29,000
|
$12,000
|
157
*First season sire