Australasian Record - Day One at Christchurch

The momentum has continued from NZB Standardbred’s Auckland session into Day One of the National Yearling Sale in Christchurch, with all key sale statistics exceeding results of the 2019 harness racing session.

With 36 Lots sold this afternoon, the aggregate surpassed the million-dollar mark to close at $1,281,750. The average and median both climbed to $34,642 and $24,000 respectively and the clearance rate settled at 79%.

The strong demand for the square gaiters was evident today at Canterbury Agricultural Park, after Lot 146 broke an Australasian record by being the highest-ever recorded purchase for a trotting yearling. The Love You (ex Queen Kenny) colt was purchased by Peter Lagan Standardbreds for $280,000 from the draft of Barron Bloodstock.

Vendor Tony Barron commented “I had the thrill of a lifetime last year when we ran fourth in the Derby [with Global Domination] but today has surpassed that.

“He’s just such a nice horse, he’s very intelligent, he’s got the breeding and we’re pretty happy.”

International sire lines were prominent at today’s Sale, with Champion European stallion Love You dominating the leading sire tables, having sold 12 Lots for $760,000 in receipts and an average of $63,333.

Emerging stallion Father Patrick also made his mark at the Christchurch session, making him the second leading sire by average after four Lots sold for an average of $37,500.

Leading vendor by aggregate at the close of selling was Barron Bloodstock, who sold the record-breaking Love You colt for $280,000.

Ripple Creek secured the leading vendor by average (three or more sold) and second leading vendor by aggregate titles after selling five Lots for a total of $155,000 in receipts while averaging $31,000.

The Sale of Pacers at Christchurch continues tomorrow with Lot 180 – Lot 388 going under the hammer from 11.00am.

All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

To make enquiries about Passed Lots contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

Selling will be beamed to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, with up-to-the minute coverage streamed live at www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz and NZB Standardbred’s Facebook page.

The Sale broadcast coverage begins at 10.45am with Trackside’s Greg O’Connor hosting a Preview Show leading into the Day Two session.

2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Sale Day 1

2020 Christchurch Trotting Sale 2019 Christchurch Trotting Sale Aggregate $1,281,750 $1,203,500 Average $34,642 $30,088 Median $24,000 $21,500 Clearance 79% 83% Catalogued 48 50 Sold 37 40 Top Price $280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny $105,000 Lot 192 (B.C) Love You - Diedre's Jewel

2020 Top Lots – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Price 146 Ch.C Love You / Queen Kenny Barron Bloodstock Peter Lagan Standardbreds (Canterbury) $280,000 173 B.C Love You / Chevron Express L. F. Daly KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria) $80,000 160 B.C Muscle Hill / U Dream Rosedale Farm Cran Dalgety (Canterbury) $75,000 162 B.C Love You / Superbowlcheerleader Studholme Bloodstock Mr G Hope (Canterbury) $70,000 171 Ch.F Love You / Bree Studholme Bloodstock Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland) $65,000 179 B.C Father Patrick / Hot Pants Spreydon Lodge KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria) $65,000 145 B.C Love You / Polar Blast R. & J. Aubrey Mr JW Dickie (Auckland) $45,000 175 B.F Love You / Chiola Belle Ripple Creek Mr JD Harrington (Canterbury) $41,000 132 B.C Love You / Juneamy Castleton L. Smith All Things Harness Racing (Otago) $40,000 139 BR.C Love You / Maysoon Ripple Creek Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury) $40,000

2020 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate - Christchurch Sale Day 1

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Peter Lagan Standardbreds (Canterbury) 1 $280,000 $280,000 $280,000 146 KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria) 2 $145,000 $72,500 $80,000 173 Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury) 3 $92,000 $30,667 $40,000 139 Mr G Hope (Canterbury) 2 $80,000 $40,000 $70,000 162 Cran Dalgety (Canterbury) 1 $75,000 $75,000 $75,000 160 Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland) 1 $65,000 $65,000 $65,000 171 Mr JW Dickie (Auckland) 2 $55,000 $27,500 $45,000 145 Diamond Racing 2 $49,000 $24,500 $34,000 177 Mr JD Harrington (Canterbury) 1 $41,000 $41,000 $41,000 175 All Things Harness Racing (Otago) 1 $40,000 $40,000 $40,000 132

2020 Leading Vendors by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Vendor Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Barron Bloodstock 1 $280,000 $280,000 $280,000 146 Ripple Creek 5 $155,000 $31,000 $41,000 175 Studholme Bloodstock 2 $135,000 $67,500 $70,000 162 Rosedale Farm 4 $119,000 $29,750 $75,000 160 L. F. Daly 1 $80,000 $80,000 $80,000 173 L. Smith 2 $74,000 $37,000 $40,000 132 G. M. Murray 4 $66,500 $16,625 $33,000 152 Spreydon Lodge 1 $65,000 $65,000 $65,000 179 R. & J. Aubrey 1 $45,000 $45,000 $45,000 145 Macca Lodge 3 $44,000 $14,667 $20,000 138

2020 Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold) – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Vendor Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Ripple Creek 5 $31,000 $155,000 $41,000 175 Rosedale Farm 4 $29,750 $119,000 $75,000 160 G. M. Murray 4 $16,625 $66,500 $33,000 152 Macca Lodge 3 $14,667 $44,000 $20,000 138 Phoebe Standardbreds 3 $10,000 $30,000 $12,000 157

2020 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Sire Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Love You 12 $63,333 $760,000 $280,000 146 Father Patrick 4 $37,500 $150,000 $65,000 179 Creatine* 3 $15,333 $46,000 $30,000 155 Majestic Son 4 $10,625 $42,500 $14,000 169 Peak 3 $9,667 $29,000 $12,000 157

*First season sire