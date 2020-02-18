Day At The Track

Australasian Record - Day One at Christchurch

07:34 PM 18 Feb 2020 NZDT
$280,000 record-breaker Lot 146 (Love You)
The momentum has continued from NZB Standardbred’s Auckland session into Day One of the National Yearling Sale in Christchurch, with all key sale statistics exceeding results of the 2019 harness racing session. 

With 36 Lots sold this afternoon, the aggregate surpassed the million-dollar mark to close at $1,281,750. The average and median both climbed to $34,642 and $24,000 respectively and the clearance rate settled at 79%.

The strong demand for the square gaiters was evident today at Canterbury Agricultural Park, after Lot 146 broke an Australasian record by being the highest-ever recorded purchase for a trotting yearling. The Love You (ex Queen Kenny) colt was purchased by Peter Lagan Standardbreds for $280,000 from the draft of Barron Bloodstock.

Vendor Tony Barron commented “I had the thrill of a lifetime last year when we ran fourth in the Derby [with Global Domination] but today has surpassed that.

“He’s just such a nice horse, he’s very intelligent, he’s got the breeding and we’re pretty happy.”

International sire lines were prominent at today’s Sale, with Champion European stallion Love You dominating the leading sire tables, having sold 12 Lots for $760,000 in receipts and an average of $63,333.

Emerging stallion Father Patrick also made his mark at the Christchurch session, making him the second leading sire by average after four Lots sold for an average of $37,500.

Leading vendor by aggregate at the close of selling was Barron Bloodstock, who sold the record-breaking Love You colt for $280,000.

Ripple Creek secured the leading vendor by average (three or more sold) and second leading vendor by aggregate titles after selling five Lots for a total of $155,000 in receipts while averaging $31,000.

The Sale of Pacers at Christchurch continues tomorrow with Lot 180 – Lot 388 going under the hammer from 11.00am.

All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

To make enquiries about Passed Lots contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

Selling will be beamed to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, with up-to-the minute coverage streamed live at www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz and NZB Standardbred’s Facebook page.

The Sale broadcast coverage begins at 10.45am with Trackside’s Greg O’Connor hosting a Preview Show leading into the Day Two session.

2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Sale Day 1

 

2020 Christchurch Trotting Sale

2019 Christchurch Trotting Sale

Aggregate

$1,281,750

$1,203,500

Average

$34,642

$30,088

Median

$24,000

$21,500

Clearance

79%

83%

Catalogued

48

50

Sold

37

40

Top Price

$280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny

$105,000 Lot 192 (B.C) Love You - Diedre's Jewel

 

2020 Top Lots – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Lot

Type

Breeding

Vendor

Purchaser

Price

146

Ch.C

Love You / Queen Kenny

Barron Bloodstock

Peter Lagan Standardbreds (Canterbury)

$280,000

173

B.C

Love You / Chevron Express

L. F. Daly

KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria)

$80,000

160

B.C

Muscle Hill / U Dream

Rosedale Farm

Cran Dalgety (Canterbury)

$75,000

162

B.C

Love You / Superbowlcheerleader

Studholme Bloodstock

Mr G Hope (Canterbury)

$70,000

171

Ch.F

Love You / Bree

Studholme Bloodstock

Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)

$65,000

179

B.C

Father Patrick / Hot Pants

Spreydon Lodge

KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria)

$65,000

145

B.C

Love You / Polar Blast

R. & J. Aubrey

Mr JW Dickie (Auckland)

$45,000

175

B.F

Love You / Chiola Belle

Ripple Creek

Mr JD Harrington (Canterbury)

$41,000

132

B.C

Love You / Juneamy Castleton

L. Smith

All Things Harness Racing (Otago)

$40,000

139

BR.C

Love You / Maysoon

Ripple Creek

Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury)

$40,000

 

2020 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate - Christchurch Sale Day 1

Purchaser

Bought

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Peter Lagan Standardbreds (Canterbury)

1

$280,000

$280,000

$280,000

146

KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) (Victoria)

2

$145,000

$72,500

$80,000

173

Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury)

3

$92,000

$30,667

$40,000

139

Mr G Hope (Canterbury)

2

$80,000

$40,000

$70,000

162

Cran Dalgety (Canterbury)

1

$75,000

$75,000

$75,000

160

Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)

1

$65,000

$65,000

$65,000

171

Mr JW Dickie (Auckland)

2

$55,000

$27,500

$45,000

145

Diamond Racing

2

$49,000

$24,500

$34,000

177

Mr JD Harrington (Canterbury)

1

$41,000

$41,000

$41,000

175

All Things Harness Racing (Otago)

1

$40,000

$40,000

$40,000

132

 

2020 Leading Vendors by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Vendor

Sold

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Barron Bloodstock

1

$280,000

$280,000

$280,000

146

Ripple Creek

5

$155,000

$31,000

$41,000

175

Studholme Bloodstock

2

$135,000

$67,500

$70,000

162

Rosedale Farm

4

$119,000

$29,750

$75,000

160

L. F. Daly

1

$80,000

$80,000

$80,000

173

L. Smith

2

$74,000

$37,000

$40,000

132

G. M. Murray

4

$66,500

$16,625

$33,000

152

Spreydon Lodge

1

$65,000

$65,000

$65,000

179

R. & J. Aubrey

1

$45,000

$45,000

$45,000

145

Macca Lodge

3

$44,000

$14,667

$20,000

138

 

2020 Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold) – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Vendor

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Ripple Creek

5

$31,000

$155,000

$41,000

175

Rosedale Farm

4

$29,750

$119,000

$75,000

160

G. M. Murray

4

$16,625

$66,500

$33,000

152

Macca Lodge

3

$14,667

$44,000

$20,000

138

Phoebe Standardbreds

3

$10,000

$30,000

$12,000

157

 

2020 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) – Christchurch Sale Day 1

Sire

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Love You

12

$63,333

$760,000

$280,000

146

Father Patrick

4

$37,500

$150,000

$65,000

179

Creatine*

3

$15,333

$46,000

$30,000

155

Majestic Son

4

$10,625

$42,500

$14,000

169

Peak

3

$9,667

$29,000

$12,000

157

*First season sire

