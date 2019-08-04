Century Downs' Mid-Summer Classic is Monday

Harness racing is heating up, in big way, this weekend at Century Downs - just minutes north of Calgary, Alberta. It's a spectacular long-weekend of racing, now underway, with three afternoon programs carded for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with first race post times scheduled for 1:15 MT (3:15 ET).

The civic holiday Monday card is the richest Standardbred day on the Century Downs racing calendar with the $117,490 Ralph Klein Memorial (3YO Pacing Colts & Geldings) - along with the $125,000 Gord & Illa Rumpel Memorial (3YO Pacing Fillies) - headlining the rich Mid-Summer Classic Day program. Also featured on the 'stakes stacked' card will be three divisions each of the Alberta Rising Star (2YO Colts & Geldings) and the Alberta Starlet (2YO Fillies). Catch Alberta's best young hopefuls on Monday's matinee!

Your free Century Downs programs, for all three days, are now available at https://www.cnty.com/centurydowns/racing-program/

Following this weekend - harness racing, in Alberta, will move on to the Track On 2 (along the highway between Calgary and Edmonton) for the month of August - before settling in for the first ever harness meet at the all new Century Mile track just south of Edmonton.

by Shannon ' Sugar' Doyle, for Century Downs