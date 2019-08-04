Day At The Track

Century Downs' Mid-Summer Classic is Monday

08:14 AM 04 Aug 2019 NZST
Century Downs, harness racing
Century Downs hosts Mid Summer Classic on Monday
Photo courtesy Century Downs
Mid Summer Classic
Harness racing is heating up, in big way, this weekend at Century Downs - just minutes north of Calgary, Alberta. It's a spectacular long-weekend of racing, now underway, with three afternoon programs carded for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with first race post times scheduled for 1:15 MT (3:15 ET).
 
The civic holiday Monday card is the richest Standardbred day on the Century Downs racing calendar with the $117,490 Ralph Klein Memorial (3YO Pacing Colts & Geldings) - along with the $125,000 Gord & Illa Rumpel Memorial (3YO Pacing Fillies) - headlining the rich Mid-Summer Classic Day program. Also featured on the 'stakes stacked' card will be three divisions each of the Alberta Rising Star (2YO Colts & Geldings) and the Alberta Starlet (2YO Fillies). Catch Alberta's best young hopefuls on Monday's matinee!
 
Your free Century Downs programs, for all three days, are now available at https://www.cnty.com/centurydowns/racing-program/.
 
Following this weekend - harness racing, in Alberta, will move on to the Track On 2 (along the highway between Calgary and Edmonton) for the month of August - before settling in for the first ever harness meet at the all new Century Mile track just south of Edmonton.
 
by Shannon ' Sugar' Doyle, for Century Downs
 
 
 
 
 
