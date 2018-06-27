Day At The Track

Triple Crown winner heads Cleveland Classic

08:56 AM 27 Jun 2018 NZST
Marion Marauder, harness racing image001.jpg
Triple Crown winner Marion Marauder headlines the $175,000 Cleveland Classic at Northfield Park
Lisa Photo

Northfield, OH— The 2016 Trotting Triple Crown winner Marion Marauder has been installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite in the $175,000 Cleveland Trotting Classic on Saturday night, June 30, at Northfield Park.

Co-owned by Ontario residents Marion Wellwood and Devin Keeling, and trained by Ontario-based Paula Wellwood, Marion Marauder will start from post position two in the accomplished field of eight harness racing veteran trotters. 

Ohio native Jordan Stratton will travel home from his current base of New York state to drive the winner of over $2.6-million.  A five-year-old son of Muscle Hill, Marion Marauder rose to prominence during his three-year-old campaign in 2016 by sweeping trotting’s Triple Crown – the $1,000,000 Hambletonian at The Meadowlands (NJ), the $500,000 Yonkers Trot at Yonkers Raceway (NY) and the $431,000 Kentucky Futurity at The Red Mile. 

Marion Marauder is the only Hambletonian champion to race at Northfield Park in the past quarter century.

Main competition in Saturday’s feature event may come from 2017 Cleveland Trotting Classic champion Crazy Wow.  The Ron Burke trainee, $2.2-million career earner, tied the all-age Northfield trotting track record of 1:52.3 while winning last year’s event.  Millionaire Homicide Hunter, and multiple stakes winners In Secret and Will Take Charge, will also see heavy support at the betting windows.

The Cleveland Trotting Classic is the featured event on a 16-race card Saturday night with a first race post time of 6:00 PM (Eastern).  It will be race 11, with an approximate post time of 9:55 PM.  Top events on the undercard will be four $25,000 Finals of the Spring Late Closing Series.   A $7,500 Guaranteed Pick 4 pool beginning in race 8, and ending with the Cleveland Trotting Classic, tops the wagering menu. 

Live music by The One Hit Wonders and multiple prize giveaways will keep the grandstand busy, while culinary offerings include the Melted Fusion Food Truck on the track apron, a $19.95 Cleveland Trotting Classic buffet in Lady Luck’s clubhouse and concession stand specials.  Call 330-467-4101 for clubhouse reservations.

The $175,000 Cleveland Trotting Classic – Race 11 – Approximate Post Time 9:55 PM (Eastern)

               Horse                                   Driver                             Trainer              Morning Line Odds

  1. In Secret                              Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.            Ron Burke                           7-2
  2. Marion Marauder            Jordan Stratton                 Paula Wellwood                       2-1
  3. Another Breath                 TBA                                        Jeff Johnson, Jr.              15-1
  4. I Know My Chip                 Greg Grismore                  Walter Haynes, Jr.               12-1
  5. Dia Monde                         Mike Wilder                        Thomas Durand                  20-1
  6. Crazy Wow                         Chris Page                           Ron Burke                         8-1
  7. Homicide Hunter              Aaron Merriman               Chris Oakes                            4-1
  8. Will Take Charge              Jim Morrill, Jr.                    Jeff Gillis                                6-1                         

Contact Dave Bianconi (dbianconi@northfieldpark.com) 330-467-4101 ext. 2207 for more information.

by Ayers Ratliff, for Northfield Park 

Includes Video
