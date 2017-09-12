A dead-heat in the Crock Of Gold Final

The most prestigious harness racing 'Free For All' in The United Kingdom The Crock Of Gold Final took place at Tir Prince Raceway on Saturday 9th September.

There were concerns over the weather earlier on in the day as black sky's and seriously heavy rain threatened to turn this marquee event into a swamp but thankfully the preparation work done to the track all week meant that it took the downpour well and by 6pm the sun was shining.

The race had been billed as a head to head between Evenwood Sonofagun and Miraculous but when they drew 5 and 8 respectively, Porterstown Chris also became fancied from draw number 1.

The atmosphere was electric as the horses came behind the gate and Porterstown Chris blasted out of the gate quickly followed by favourite Evenwood Sonofagun with Party At The Spa tucked in third on the rail. Miraculous meanwhile had managed to tuck back and get on the rail very early in the race. The first quarter was registered in 27.3 and they hit the half in 56.3 with Porterstown Chris bravely fending off Evenwood Sonofagun. As they headed down the back straight there was an air of inevitability about the fact that Sonofagun was going to hit the front and he duly did so but Miraculous was hot on his heels! As they turned for home the roar of the crowd drowned out the commentary with Sonofagun still in front but Rocker Laidler had been forced to use a lot of horse and Miraculous looked to have him in the straight getting up on his rival as they approached the line amazingly Sonofagun got back up again only for Miraculous to stick his head out again on the line in a truly amazing finish.

Photo Finish Photo Finish shouted a breathless Darren Owen. Both connections thought they had won as a crowd surrounded the winners enclosure and after what seemed an age the result was declared a dead heat with the judge simply unable to split them.

Both horses had also equalled the track record of 1.56.2 making it even more amazing.



Two top class animals fought it out in a super race right to the line and in the end they both refused to be beat so they are both The Crock Of Gold Champions of 2017 and harness racing is the biggest winner of all.



