Finn Brickley, age 10, already owns winning horse

After a few placings Young Deano won in Dunmanway a few weeks back.
Finn helps his dad, David, (also Jockey) to train the horses.
Finn is up at 7:00 am every morning to clean out the stables while his Dad works out the horses. In the evening once homework is finished Finn helps to school the horses to the bale and also jogs out "Deano"
On the morning of races Finn feeds the horses early so that his Dad can have a lie in.
Finn loves going to the Vincent Delaney Memorial Weekend where he gets to meet his heros - Dexter Dunn, Stevie Lees, Martin Loughran, Alan Wallace Snr, Mick Lord, and Rocker Laidler to name a few.
On the local scene Finn says his Dad is his hero because of all the wins he has had and FInn hopes to follow in his steps as a jockey and driver while also having a big training yard of his own. Finn can't wait to be 12 where he will be able to ride in saddlle races and when he is older he would love to go to drive in West Cork, Portmarnock and Dundalk.
Finn's older sister, Shelley, has had several wins in saddle races while grandad Finbar still competes in the sulky with his French trotters.
When Finn was seven he got a sulky from Santa, which he had great fun along with his pony "Bob" which included leading out the horses in Portmarnock.
Last Christmas, Finn's presents all involved horses, including some riding boots and a Champion helmet for himself along with pop ups and a saddle cloth for "Deano".
Young Finn Brickley will most certainly be one to watch as harness racing continues to grow by leaps and bounds in both Ireland and the UK. HIs passion for the sport is super.
by Caroline Collins, for Harnesslink