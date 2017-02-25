Finn Brickley, age 10, already owns winning horse

WEST CORK, Ireland - Young Finn Brickley, age 10 from Drimoleague, Ireland, attends the Drimoleague National School.

While many kids his age love to play football or rugby, Finn's real passion is with harness racing.

Last October Finn bought a pacer named Young Deano from his own savings.

After a few placings Young Deano won in Dunmanway a few weeks back.

Finn helps his dad, David, (also Jockey) to train the horses.

Finn is up at 7:00 am every morning to clean out the stables while his Dad works out the horses. In the evening once homework is finished Finn helps to school the horses to the bale and also jogs out "Deano"

On the morning of races Finn feeds the horses early so that his Dad can have a lie in.

Finn loves going to the Vincent Delaney Memorial Weekend where he gets to meet his heros - Dexter Dunn, Stevie Lees, Martin Loughran, Alan Wallace Snr, Mick Lord, and Rocker Laidler to name a few.

On the local scene Finn says his Dad is his hero because of all the wins he has had and FInn hopes to follow in his steps as a jockey and driver while also having a big training yard of his own. Finn can't wait to be 12 where he will be able to ride in saddlle races and when he is older he would love to go to drive in West Cork, Portmarnock and Dundalk.

Finn's older sister, Shelley, has had several wins in saddle races while grandad Finbar still competes in the sulky with his French trotters.