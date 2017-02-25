Day At The Track

Finn Brickley, age 10, already owns winning horse

01:10 AM 26 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing Finn Brickley, harness racing Finn Brickley, harness racing Finn Brickley, harness racing Young Deano, harness racing Finn Brickley and Alan Spadge Wallace
Finn and his pony BOB parading at Ballabuidhe
Young Finn Brickley and his dad, Daniel
One young man and his horse
Finn Brickley gets to meet one of his racing heroes, New Zealand's Dexter Dunn
Finn teaching Young Deano the art of turning the Bale
Finn Brickley and Alan Spadge Wallace
Previous
1 - 3 of 6
Next
WEST CORK, Ireland - Young Finn Brickley,  age 10 from Drimoleague, Ireland, attends the Drimoleague National School.
 
While many kids his age love to play football or rugby, Finn's real passion is with harness racing. 
 
Last October Finn bought  a pacer named Young Deano from his own savings.
 

After a few placings Young Deano won in Dunmanway a few weeks back.

Finn helps his dad, David, (also Jockey) to train the horses.

Finn is up at 7:00 am every morning to clean out the stables while his Dad works out the horses. In the evening once homework is finished Finn helps to school the horses to the bale and also jogs out "Deano"

On the morning of races Finn feeds the horses early so that his Dad can have a lie in.

Finn loves going to the Vincent Delaney Memorial Weekend where he gets to meet his heros - Dexter Dunn, Stevie Lees, Martin Loughran, Alan Wallace Snr, Mick Lord, and Rocker Laidler to name a few.

On the local scene Finn says his Dad is his hero because of all the wins he has had and FInn hopes to follow in his steps as a jockey and driver while also having a big training yard of his own. Finn can't wait to be 12 where he will be able to ride in saddlle races and when he is older he would love to go to drive in West Cork, Portmarnock and Dundalk.

Finn's older sister, Shelley, has had several wins in saddle races while grandad Finbar still competes in the sulky with his French trotters.

When Finn was seven he got a sulky from Santa, which he had great fun along with his pony "Bob" which included leading out the horses in Portmarnock.

Last Christmas, Finn's presents all involved horses, including some riding boots and a Champion helmet for himself along with pop ups and a saddle cloth for "Deano".

Young Finn Brickley will most certainly be one to watch as harness racing continues to grow by leaps and bounds in both Ireland and the UK. HIs passion for the sport is super. 

by Caroline Collins, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Andy Miller wins four including feature trot
25-Feb-2017 19:02 PM NZDT
Mach it a Par again in $50,000 Open
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Gallier launches Jackie's Rocket at Miami Valley
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Bo Sowers Gets 1,000th win
25-Feb-2017 15:02 PM NZDT
American race call for Prix de Paris
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Early-Season rivalry brewing in Yonkers' Open
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
WHHC Leg Spices Meadowlands Saturday Night
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News