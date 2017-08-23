Record crowds attend Red John Memorial Weekend

Scoring up for Heat one of the Red John Memorial at Lyre

Bill Donovan and the lovely ladies with gifts from the Red John Committee

Brutenor and Patrick Hill winner of The Maven Trotters Derby

The Ballingeary Pipe Band lead the parade before The Maven Trotters Derby

Micheal O'Donovan presents The Red John Memorial Cup To The Shanahan family

Rhyds Destiny and driver Timmy O'Leary winner of the Red John Memorial Handicap

WEST CORK, Ireland - The 2017 Red John O Donovan Memorial Harness Racing Festival drew record crowds to the splendid Lyre Raceway over the weekend.

With so much top class racing here is a brief outline of the action

Elimination heats were held on the Saturday for both the Red John Memorial Handicap for pacers and the Maven Derby for trotters .

Brywins Starship took the opening heat of the Red John Pace leading home Fairdays western

Heat two went to On Top Big C who saw off The Govenor in a pulsating contest.

Rhyds Panache ran his rivals ragged in heat three leading home Meadowbranch Roman by 11 lengths

Streamside Star was most impressive taking heat four with Maitha Buachaill grabbing the second qualifing spot.

Rhyds Destiny got up in the shadow of the post to deny Kickass Katie in the fifth and final heat.

On to The Maven Trotting Derby Heats.

Urbano Des Selles made all to lead home Cilando De Temps in the first heat.

Brutenor and Silvano Bello made it a 1 2 for the locals in heat two.

Balarou Des Iles just held on from Ariane Des Tithais in the third heat.

The top grade heat went to Donal Murphy and Alineka Darche who was too good for Uldiem Alfa by two lengths .

Sprinhill Doyle an Luke Kelleher upset the odds in the Grade E D & B Pace.

El Tejar despite two breaks confirmed his status as leading three year old trotter getting back to beat Epice De La Goutte .

Sunday was finals day and the organisers delayed the start of racing due to heavy morning rain .

The features of an action packed weekend were The Red John Memorial Pace which saw a Rhyds Destiny come off a 40 yard trail to land the â‚¬10,000 top prize.On top Big C and Steamside Star finished second and third .

Brutenor with Patrick Hill took The Maven trotting Derby with Alineka Darche a distance back in second and there were emotional scenes in the presentation area where Hill a best friend of the late Red John was presented with the Maven Cup by the main sponsor Bill Donovan .

Hill also took the Maven Consolation with Aubade A Helene who came off an 80 yard trail to win by four lengths from Tarnao Josselyn

The Red John Handicap Consolation produced an epic finish with IB A Magician just touching off Brywins Picasso and Sunnyside Kildare .

The Oakwood Stud Irish Three Year Old Grass Pacing Championship went to Rebel Rouser who is owned By Bill Donovan and his entourage packed the presentation area after the race.

Wellfield Ghost was a most impressive winner of the PJI Engineering Miracle Mile for driver John Manning Jnr who also steered home Hurry Up Abi in the G & G1 Pace.

Tenor Meslos took the Anto Russell Memorial Free for All Trot beating his old foe Ultimo D,Ouville.

The weekend concluded with a win for Ringo Lady in the Grade F Pace.

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

RESULTS

SATURDAY

Heat 1.

1. BRYWINS STARSHIP R Kingston

2. FAIRDAYS WESTERN S Kane

3. LYONS STALLONE C O'Reilly

DIST 2L 6l TIME 2.35.77 Ran

Heat Two

1. ON TOP BIG C P Kane Jnr

2. THE GOVENOR M McAleer

3. MEADOWBRANCH MILLI S Flanagan

DIST 1/2L 7 3/4L TIME 2.34.3 9 Ran

Heat Three.

1. RHYDS PANACHE C O'Reilly

2. MEADOWBRANCH ROMAN B Roche

3. RHYDS HEARTBEAT D Murphy

DIST 11 3/4L 3/4L TIME 2.35.8 8 Ran

Heat Four.

1. STREAMSIDE STAR E Joyce

2. MAITHA BUACHAILL D Murphy

3. SAUNDERS JUBILEE J Manning Jnr

DIST 4 3/4L 4 3/4L TIME 2.32.4 8 Ran

Heat Five .

1. RHYDS DESTINY T O'Leary

2. KICKASS KATIE J Richardsson

3. SUNNYSIDE KILDARE D Murphy

DIST NK 4 1/4L TIME 2.33.2 8 Ran

MAVEN TROTTERS HEATS 1 ½ Miles

Heat One.

1. URBANO DE SELLES B Roche

2. CILANDO DU TEMPS J Richardson

3. BLANPAIN LE FOL P Kane Jnr

DIST 1 3/4L 2L TIME 3.13.6 6 Ran

Heat Two.

1. BRUTENOR P Hill

2. SILVANO BELLO D Murphy

3. ROHANS DES THIRONS P Kane Jnr

DIST 7L 1 1/4L TIME 3.12.9 5 Ran

Heat Three.

1. BALAROU DES ILES A Wallace

2. ARIANE DES TITHAIS S Quill

3. CUPIDON DE BRETEIL M Kelleher

DIST 1/2L 6 3/4L TIME 3.12.0 6 Ran

Heat Four

1. ALINEKA DARCHE D Murhy

2. ULDIEM ALFA S Kane3. AUBABE A HELENE P Hill

DIST 2 1/2L 1 3/4L TIME 3.11.6 5 Ran

Le Trot Three Year Old 1 ½ Miles

1. EL TEJAR A Wallace

2. EPICE DE LA GOUTTE J J McLeod

3. ELLA LOU LOU S Kane

DIST 1/2L 3/4L TIME 3. 23.1 7 Ran

Grade E D & B 1 Mile

1. SPRINGHILL DOYLE L Kelleher

2. TWO SCORE R Sheridan

3. ALERT CODE M O'Reilly

DIST 3/4L 1 1/2L TIME 2.02.5 4 Ran

SUNDAY RESULTS

RED JOHN MEMORIAL FINAL 1 ¼ Miles

1. RHYDS DESTINY T O'Leary

2. ON TOP BIG C P Kane Jnr

3. STREAMSIDE STAR E Joyce

DIST 3 1/2L 1 3/4L TIME 2.44.5 10 Ran

MAVEN TROTTERS DERBY FINAL 1 ½ Miles

1. BRUTENOR P Hill

2. ALINEKA DARCHE D Murphy

3. BALAROU DES ILES A Wallace

DIST 30L 1 3/4L TIME 3.21.0 8 Ran

RED JOHN CONSOLATION FINAL 1 ¼ Miles

1. IB A MAGICAN D Murphy

2. BRYWINS PICASSO L Kelleher

3. SUNNYSIDE KILDARE S Quill

DIST 1/2L 3/4L TIME 2.50.6 9 Ran

MAVEN CONSOLATION FINAL 1 ½ Miles

1. AUBADE A HELENE P Hill

2. TARNAO JOSSELYN S Quill

3. SAXO DE MARONCOURT S Kane

DIST 4L 1L TIME 3.29.1 8 Ran

OAKWOOD STUD 3YO GRASS PACING CHAMPIONSHIP 1 Mile

1. REBEL ROUSER D Murphy

2. RHYDS RIVAL B Roche

3. EARNIES UMPIRE M O Reilly

DIST 2 1/4L 3 1/2L TIME 2.09.7 7 Ran

PJI ENGINEERING MIRACLE MILE

1. WELLFIELD GHOST J Manning Jnr

2. CAMDEN CASSANOVA J Richardson

3. RHYDS BOOTS S Duggan

DIST 8L 1/2L No Time Available 8 Ran

ANTO RUSSELL MEMORIAL FFA TROT 1 ½ Miles

1. TENOR MESLOIS D Murphy

2. ULTIMO D, OUVILLE A Wallace

3. BEST OF BURIOUS J Richardson

DIST 2 1/4L 4 1/2L TIME 3.21.9 4 Ran

GRADE F 1 Mile

1. RINGO LADY T O Reilly

2. MR SECURITY M O Donovan

3. I TOLD YOU SO M Goggin Jnr

DIST 6 3/4L 6L TIME 2.17.3 5 Ran

GRADE G & G1 1 Mile

1. HURRY UP ABI J Manning Jnr

2. HILLSIDE MUSTANG K Sheehy

3. MEADOWBRANCH MATT M Kelleher

DIST 4 3/4L 18 1/2L TIME 2.15.9 6 Ran