First two-year-old qualifying in France

by Mark Kentell, for Harnesslink

During only one week, the six first harness racing qualifying sessions for French trotters born in 2019 (letter "J") have generated an impressive 75% of success.Only one week of qualifications can't resume the result of a whole season, but the first results are astonishing. Between May 4 and May 12, there were 175 colts and fillies on the list, and 132 of them were qualified, which is quite impressive.The place to be for qualifying in France isNormandy), where last year's first session only generated 46% qualifiers, while this year's event generated over 77 %.Twelve 2-year-olds have already been qualified under 1'18" kr (minimum time is 1'21" kr), the fastest of them being Jackson Jack (Ready Cash), who qualified on May 12 in 1'16"5 kr!The first session at Caen this year was record-breaking, both in terms of quantity (92 qualifiers) and quality.Here is the top 10:Caen 1'16''5 Jackson Jack (x Royale Star x Coktail Jet)Trainer: Ph. AllaireCaen 1'16''8 Jeanbart d'Heripre (x Dynastie d'Heripre xRolling d'Heripre) Trainer :F. SouloyCaen 1'17''3 Just A Midi (x Buse de la Morelle x Ni Ho Pedd'Ombrée) Trainer: F. SouloyGrosbois 1'17''3 Jack Reacherx Sport x Goetmals Wood)Trainer: R. DerieuxCaen 1'17''4 Jasmin d'Avenir (x Ufania du Closet xCarpe Diem) Trainer: Ch. HeslouinCaen 1'17''7 Java de Corday (x Soraya Lap x Buvetierd'Aunou) Trainer: S. GuaratoCaen 1'17''7 Je te Cherche (x Return Money x Corot) Trainer:Th. DuvaldestinCaen 1'17''8 Jack Surprise (x Une Belle Surprise x Princed'Espace) Trainer: S. GuaratoCaen 1'17''8 Jazz Money (x Destine Cash x Ready Cash)Trainer: Th. DuvaldestinCaen 1'17''8 Jina de l'Ormerie (x Volga du Lac x Look deStar) trainer: A.-A. BarassinDaily information about qualifying sessions in France can be found at https://province-courses.fr/24H/archives.php (soon available in English).