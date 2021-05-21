First two-year-old qualifying in France

During only one week, the six first harness racing qualifying sessions for French trotters born in 2019 (letter "J") have generated an impressive 75% of success.
Only one week of qualifications can't resume the result of a whole season, but the first results are astonishing. Between May 4 and May 12, there were 175 colts and fillies on the list, and 132 of them were qualified, which is quite impressive.
The place to be for qualifying in France is Caen (Normandy), where last year's first session only generated 46% qualifiers, while this year's event generated over 77 %.
Twelve 2-year-olds have already been qualified under 1'18" kr (minimum time is 1'21" kr), the fastest of them being Jackson Jack (Ready Cash), who qualified on May 12 in 1'16"5 kr!
The first session at Caen this year was record-breaking, both in terms of quantity (92 qualifiers) and quality.
Here is the top 10:
Caen 1'16''5 Jackson Jack (Ready Cash x Royale Star x Coktail Jet)
Trainer: Ph. Allaire
Caen 1'16''8 Jeanbart d'Heripre (Un Mec d'Heripre x Dynastie d'Heripre x
Rolling d'Heripre) Trainer :F. Souloy
Caen 1'17''3 Just A Midi (Captain Crazy x Buse de la Morelle x Ni Ho Ped
d'OmbrÃ©e) Trainer: F. Souloy
Grosbois 1'17''3 Jack Reacher (Dijon Quadra x Sport x Goetmals Wood)
Trainer: R. Derieux
Caen 1'17''4 Jasmin d'Avenir (Rolling d'Heripre x Ufania du Closet x
Carpe Diem) Trainer: Ch. Heslouin
Caen 1'17''7 Java de Corday (Booster Winner x Soraya Lap x Buvetier
d'Aunou) Trainer: S. Guarato
Caen 1'17''7 Je te Cherche (Love You x Return Money x Corot) Trainer:
Th. Duvaldestin
Caen 1'17''8 Jack Surprise (Prodigious x Une Belle Surprise x Prince
d'Espace) Trainer: S. Guarato
Caen 1'17''8 Jazz Money (Cristal Money x Destine Cash x Ready Cash)
Trainer: Th. Duvaldestin
Caen 1'17''8 Jina de l'Ormerie (Admiral Sacha x Volga du Lac x Look de
Star) trainer: A.-A. Barassin
Daily information about qualifying sessions in France can be found at
https://province-courses.fr/24H/archives.php (soon available in English).
by Mark Kentell, for Harnesslink
