Lazarus N leads star studded field

Harness Racing Anxiously Awaits International Stars' North American Debut

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 7, 2018 -- A field of nine will be sent postward in the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 10. In what will rank as one of the most highly anticipated editions of the Dan Patch Stakes, the 25th installment of Hoosier Park's premier event will highlight the 14-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Boasting an increased purse for the third consecutive year of $325,000, The Dan Patch Stakes will serve as Indiana's richest harness race and is reputed as one of North America's premier races for older male pacers.

With combined career purse earnings over $15 million, the talented field of nine includes three Breeders Crown champions, two World Champions, and one international icon. North America's leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke, will look to score his third Dan Patch victory and be the first trainer to score back to back victories in the Dan Patch Stakes since Nat Varty scored with Ready To Rumble and Pacific Rocket in 1994 and 1995.

Lazarus N, who is hailed as one of the greatest racehorses to ever emerge from New Zealand, will be making his North American racing debut in the Dan Patch Stakes and has been enlisted as the 6-5 morning line choice. The six-year-old Champion pacer was supplemented to the event for a fee of $25,000 and will start from post nine with Yannick Gingras in the bike for Hall of Fame trainer Jimmy Takter.

A winner of 35 of his 45 lifetime starts at a variety of distances raced in Australia and New Zealand, Lazarus N is the richest Down Under bred Standardbred stallion of all time with earnings of NZ$3,821,066 (US$2,683,343). The New Zealand bred was named Pacer of the Year at ages 3 and 4 and was victorious in two editions of the prestigious New Zealand Cup and 15 Group One events overall. Lazarus N has only finished off the board once in his career.

Also included in the celebrated field of nine is World Champion McWicked who will make his way back to Hoosier Park for the first time this season and has drawn post six for trainer Casie Coleman. With over $2.9 million in lifetime purse earnings, McWicked finished fourth in the 2017 edition of the Dan Patch Stakes and has been tabbed 2-1 on the morning line.

The 2018 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes has been slated the 11th race on the program with an estimated post time of 9:50 EDT and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action.

The 2018 Dan Patch field, in post-position order with named driver and trainer includes:

1. Dealt A Winner Tr: Mark Silva Dr: Brett Miller M/L: 8-1

2. Beckhams Z Tam Tr: Jamie Macomber Dr: Ricky Macomber Jr. M/L: 20-1

3. Split The House Tr: Chris Oakes Dr: Trace Tetrick M/L: 20-1

4. Rockin Ron Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Trace Tetrick M/L: 10-1

5. Bit Of A Legend N Tr: Peter Tritton Dr: Jordan Stratton M/L: 12-1

6. McWicked Tr: Casie Coleman Dr: Brian Sears M/L: 2-1

7. All Bets Off Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Matt Kakaley M/L: 10-1

8. New Talent Tr: Jeff Cullipher Dr: Sam Widger M/L: 20-1

9. Lazarus N Tr: Jimmy Takter Dr: Yannick Gingras M/L: 6-5

Michael Guerin chats to Lazarus driver Yannick Gingras before his first race in the US.

Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered for the Dan Patch card. A $20,000 Guaranteed Superfecta pool will be available on the Dan Patch Stakes along with a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program as part of the Strategic Wagering Program. Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.

In addition to the special wagers, a $10,000 Indiana Sires Stakes handicapping contest will also be offered on-track with a top prize of $5,000. Registration for the handicapping contest is free but limited to the first 300 guests.

The Dan Patch festivities will also include a driver autograph session, family-friendly activities, special giveaways in the winner's circle, and a commemorative rocks glass set for the first 2,000 guests to visit Trackside Club Centaur, beginning at 2 p.m.

The festival weekend continues into Saturday and Sunday with Kammy's Kause Music Festival presented by FoxGardin. The outdoor festival features 22 bands including acts like Cliff Ritchey & Josh Kaufman, Rob Dixon Quartet and the Fighting Jamesons. Saturday's music will kick off at 9 p.m. and Sunday's music will kick off at Noon. Two-day pass tickets for this year's Kammy's Kause are on sale now for $20 via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will directly benefit the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 10. For more information about the upcoming Dan Patch Stakes Festival weekend and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

