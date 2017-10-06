Popular owner/breeder Fred Monteleone, 78, passes

Pompano Beach, FL...October 5, 2017...Long time owner Ferdinand (Fred) Monteleone, 78, passed away on October 5 from cancer after ceasing further treatment nine days ago.

Buying his first horse almost 50 years ago, Monteleone owned a myriad of horses including Cincinnati Kid ($744,606), Civil Action ($494,911), later sold to Italian interests, and Monte Hall ($834,513).

Among his other favorites were I Saw Him First, ICI Aussi, The Paper Wazoo and Paper Luck.

"Some were great," he once said, "but some weren't so great, but I loved them all.

"I don't play golf and I don't fish, so I guess my only hobby would be my horses and that hobby has lasted for close to 50 years."

Currently, The Fred Monteleone Stable has several horses racing in the Mickey McNichol Stable, among them the three year-old Bro Hanover, Rockntouch, who he owns in partnership with longtime friend Salvatore Promuto, the Open trotter BJAnthony and, ironically, Blueberry Heaven, a talented three year-old pacer that won on opening night at Pompano Park.

Of his passing, McNichol related, "Fred was one of the greatest gentlemen I have ever met in my life. He was generous and he loved his family.

Longtime friend Anthony Marcou said, "This is a heart-breaking day for so many of us. Fred was the pulse of his family and his many friends. There will never be another one like him. That mold was broken a long time ago."

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, daughter Debbie (Rick) Ramsay, son Neil (Laura) and five grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica Lee, Gabriela, Fred and Nicole, whom he entitled the "delightful five!"

Information on services for Mr. Monteleone is pending.