Fireworks galore at Durrus road racing meet

Hillside Aurelius on his way to winning the Novice Pace

Mike and Deidre Goggin winners of the Grade C Race with Saunders Paris

The finish of the Grade A Pace with Rhyds Ponder left against Maitha Buachaill

WEST CORK, IR - Only a few hours into the new year and there was more fireworks at the annual New Years Day harness racing fixture in Durrus .

All last season the meetings of Rhyds Ponder and Maitha Buachaill have proved the talking point on all race goers lips and on Monday they served up another classic to rival any of their previous meetings.

Both horses took turns at leading which normally has Rhyds Ponder as the pace setter.

Coming off the final turn, Maitha Buachaill had Rhyds Ponder in his sights, and took up the mantle and looked a winner in the final 200 yards, but Deirdre Goggin had one more effort on Ponder and overtook the winner to win by two lengths .

Like all personal duels the talk already is of another rematch in Ballygurteen on Jan 14th.

This was the second leg of a riding double for Deirdre Goggin, who earlier in the afternoon combined with her brother Micheal to land the Grade B & C aboard Saunders Paris.

This impeccably bred filly is the apple in the eye of the Goggin family and led home Lakeview Walter and the die hards of racing were even talking about the possibility of Saunders Paris meeting "The Big Two" later in the year.

Sunnyside Kildare and Hillside Aurelius both winners in Drimoleague both contiued their winning runs.

Hillside Aurelius made every yard of the Novice contest over a mile and led home Shanes Income and newcomer Kentucky Finale.

Sunnyside Kildare was a warm order favorite in the betting ring and gave the odds on punters a small fright winning in a blanket finish in the Grade E contest .as always "Cool Hands"Timmy O'Leary was in the winning seat .

Fair Enough who finished second on his first run on tarmac in Drimoleague went one better today taking out an ultra competitive Grade D. Matthew O'Reilly had Fair Enough always near the front and hit the front in the final two furlongs to win by six lengths.

Fair Enough looks like a shrewd buy for owner Chris O Reilly (cousin of the winning jockey) who purchased him out of the Newtown Stud in October.

Sunday 14th January the action moves to Ballygurteen

Details on www.harnessracingcork.com

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

RESULTS

GRADE A (The Timmy Daly Memorial Cup)

N Forbes RHYDS PONDER D Goggin Hegarty / Hurley MAITHA BUACHAILL J Hurley G Kane TACTICIAN DU LYS T O Leary

DIST 3L Dist 3 Ran

GRADE B & C (The PJ Barry Memorial Cup & Cottage Tables Cup)

M Goggin Jnr SAUNDERS PARIS D Goggin R Joyce LAKEVIEW WALTER M O Reilly D McCarthy RHYDS DILEMMA A McCarthy

DIST 8L 2L 3 Ran

GRADE D (The John O Sullivan Memorial Cup)

C O Reilly FAIR ENOUGH M O Reilly Cuigear Racing HILLSIDE MUSTANG J Healy One For the Road Syn IB TWEEDY J Hurley

DIST 6L 2L 6 Ran

GRADE E (The Charles Cremin & Jack Connolly Memorial Cup)

S Buckley SUNNYSIDE KILDARE T O Leary D McCarthy ON THE OTHER SIDE D Goggin D McCarthy FAIRDAYS BRET A McCarthy

DIST 1L 1/2L 4 Ran

NOVICE (The Jan Goregrimes Memorial Cup)

L O Brien HILLSIDE AURELIUS J Hurley McCarthy / Daly SHANES INCOME A McCarthy D McCarthy KENTUCKY FINALE D Goggin

DIST 6L 10L 3 Ran