Deirdre Goggin rode three winners and two second place finishers in just five races at Goleen

WEST CORK, IE - Deirdre Goggin was the star of the show on her home road in Goleen when riding a treble at the beautiful Causeway venue on Sunday last.

Two of the winners were for her brother Micheal. In the grade A & B Pace Rhyds Ponder set the early fractions leading to the first and second turns heading to the third turn Goggin sent Saunders Paris to the front and from here to the last turn they were in command.

They were roared home by the local partisan crowd and were four lengths in front at the finish .

Saunders Picasso another Goggin trained inmate was making his road debut and ram out an easy winner in the grade E Pace. This time the winner was in front from the start and when Van Helsing made a mistake at the second turn Picasso was clear and won easily.

The third leg of the Deidre Goggin treble came aboard Gadgie Pan in the Grade C & D . This one has had a few niggling problems during the season and put them behind him today winning in good style .

Fair Enough who was placed third in the All Ireland was back to Grade C today and with Matt O Reilly in the Saddle jumped off in front and were not for catching.

"I gave him a week or two to recover but I will run him during the Summer"' said Chris O Reilly owner of the winner.

Kentucky Finale has found a few smart Novices a bit too good for him over the last few runs but looked a different horse today disposing of his only rival Captain Morgan in the opening Novice Pace. He will also be kept going for the turf season .

So Goleen brought the curtain down on the Winter season .

The turf season opens in Cork on Sunday 20th May at Inchadoney Beach .

Portmarnock Raceway in Dublin will open on Easter Sunday.

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

Goleen Road Trotting Races Results.

Race 1: Novice Trot.

1st: Kentucky Finale, T. O' Leary.

2nd: Captain Morgan, D. Goggin.

Race 2: Grade D Trot.

1st: Gadgie Pan, D. Goggin.

2nd: Blackfield Jenny, M. O' Reilly.

3rd: On The Other Side, T. O' Leary. Race 3: Grade C & D Trot.

1st: Fair Enough, M. O' Reilly.

2nd: Fairdays Bret, D. Goggin.

3rd: Meadowbranch Romeo, T. O' Leary. Race 4: Grade E Trot.

1st: Saunders Picasso, D. Goggin.

2nd: Shanes Income, M. O' Reilly.

3rd: Van Helsing, P. O' Brien.

4th: Ballyhill Jimmy, T. O' Leary. Race 5: Grade A/B Trot.

1st: Saunders Paris, D. Goggin.

2nd: Rhyds Ponder, T. O' Leary.

3rd: Rhyds Dilemma, M. O' Reilly.



