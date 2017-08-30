Gora Look Sorpresiva impressive in Argentina

Gora Look Sorpresiva and driver Renato Oillataguerre hold off a wall of horses to win the final of the Grand Prix of Yeguas

In the winner's circle are left to right, winning driver Renato Oillataguerre, father and co-owner, Carlos Oillataguerre and trainer/brother Emiliano with his daughter.

CINTRA, Argentina - The older mares have in the second week of August the most important race of the year, this was the GREAT NATIONAL PRIZE OF YEGUAS organized by the ARGENTINE THE TROTE FEDERATION (FAT), which is the governing body of the races of Standardbred horses in the Argentine Republic that has been operating since 1984.

Every year the FAT, through a drawing, selects the federated racecourse organizer of this event, in 2017 the chosen institution was the Municipal Commission of the Hippodrome of Cintra, located in the same city, belonging to the province of Cordoba, which is about 130 miles from Cordoba Capital and about 356 miles from Buenos Aires, the capital of the country.

The National Grand Prix has a free score for any mare who has won at least one official race and is age 4 or older, then is divided through another draw from the different qualifiers and the best then pass to the National Final. This Year Cintra counted on 28 mares eligible and therefore four series were eliminated, of which the first two official finishers head to the heat Final. The series eliminations were culminated on Saturday, August 19 and the final the next day, Sunday 20 of August.

On Saturday, the four qualifiers were won by Gora Look Valencia (1:58.'6), Elvimima Look Bianca (1"59.1), Gora Look Sorpresiva (2:02) and by Chucaro Alma Blue Chip, a daughter of Shadow Play, with Arts Risk in a time of 2:02.28.

The four mares who entered the second position also took the final, they were Chucaro Art's Vail­a, Chucaro Art's Azteca, Gora Art's Camila and Albion Look Dayla.

In the final race on Sunday, GORA LOOK SORPRESIVA took a remarkable victory with the driving of the driver RENATO OILLATAGUERRE, leading from start to finish to dominate the test with fast quarters to stop the clock in 1:57.22, second was Chucaro Alma Blue Chip with the international driver Leonardo Agusti, third went to Gora Look Valencia with driver Maximiliano Davi­n, with fourth and fifth place for Gora Art's Camila and Chucaro Art's Vail­a.

The end as seen in the photo was very exciting with the four mares coming to the finish very close to each other.

Gora Look Sorpresiva is a daughter of Lookout Hanover (United States) with Chucaro Viking Sonata (Viking Terror) of 4 years of age and raised in Haras San Ramon, represents Stud Santo Domingo owned by Ignacio Rosa and is trained by Carlos Oillataguerre, The same coach he had in Argentina for ALBION KING INFINITO, winner of the 3-year Breeder Cup and currently racing in Pennsylvania.

Emiliano, Renato's brother, was the drivert in the Final of the National Grand Prix of Elvimima Look Bianca, winner of a Qualifying Series and finishing sixth in the final.

The National Grand Prize awarded the winner a prize of $38,000.00 pesos (US $2,200.00), was the sixth consecutive win for the current Argentine Champion, who has competed for her career a total of 20 races, winning half of them. In 2016 she had just two wins in only six outings on the track but in 2017 she had more action since she ran 14 races winning 8, her lifetime earnings are $67,380.00 (US $3,850.00)

This grand prix had its inauguration in 1995 and was won by Albion Royal Somolly, a daughter of Royal Renegade, then went back to running in 2011 and from that date until now it was developed in an uninterrupted way.

The winningest mare has been without doubt the best mare in the history of the Argentine trot, CHUCARO ART SONAR, Art's Tribute and Chucaro Hot Sonada (by HOT WALKER) with 4 wins, who is also the owner of the best record for this competition, going 1:55.63 for the mile, average for the 1'11''8 kilometer. This Prix always raced on the mile except in 2011 when Navarro's racetrack ran over 1,650 meters and there Gora Viking Sevillana won, a daughter of Viking Terror with Gora Hot September (by HOT WALKER), on a record of 2:01 average for the kilometer of 1'13''3.