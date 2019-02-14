Day At The Track

Consistency rewarded for Battle

07:36 AM 14 Feb 2019 NZDT
Whiskey Blaze,Harness racing
Whiskey Blaze and Ben Battle
Dan Costello photo
Just six weeks after arriving in Brisbane from NSW to pursue a career as a professional trainer/driver, talented young horseman Ben Battle has finally broken through for a well deserved win.

Ben steered home the 'ever consistent' six year old pacer Whiskey Blaze to a 'heart stopping' half head victory at Albion Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Since arriving in Brisbane, Ben has guided the gelded son of Kenneth J to three second placing's in succession at Albion Park, plus a hard hitting fourth, prior to saluting the judge with a meritorious victory, albeit by the barest of margins.

Two races later and Ben was back in the action again, aboard Whostolemypigeon, but this time it was a different scenario, going under by a half head, after sitting 'parked' throughout the entire trip.

"At the end of the day, I am really pleased that the stable is finally starting to fire and getting rewarded," a reservedly excited Ben said.

"I'm hoping that now that we've finally broken through, more wins may come our way for my team.

"I only have ten horses currently in my stable, but if I can keep achieving results, then I'm hoping that I might a be able to build on that," he concluded.

Without doubt, and judging by the way that he is acquitting himself in Queensland to date, that may be sooner .. rather than later !!

 

Ken Davis

