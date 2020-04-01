Youth racetrack reviews rolls into Spring

The USHWA Youth Membership Committee is pleased to introduce the third in a year-long series of harness racing 2020 Racetrack Reviews below by Edison Hatter .

While most harness racing remains on indefinite pause due to widespread COVID-19 concerns, the sport's loyal fans and supporters are looking forward to the day when it is safe for everyone to get back to the races. Edison Hatter, Rosecroft Raceway's Wednesday night racecaller, is understandably disappointed by the hiatus during his first season of announcing, but the 20-year-old turned his attention to the important business of promoting his track's visibility as a family-friendly destination, writing the following USHWA Youth Racetrack Review. Expect to hear more about Edison in the coming months, in a major harness racing publication.



The USHWA Youth Membership Committee welcomes inquiries from young racing fans and participants who would like to review their favourite or local harness track, focusing on what makes the track a youth- and family-friendly place. We will be circulating a Racetrack Review every month of 2020. Please contact USHWA Youth Membership Committee chair Melissa Keith for additional details and/or to apply to review a racetrack this year.

Family Friendly Fun & Racing At Rosecroft

The Spring 2020 meet at Rosecroft Raceway marked the 71st year of live harness racing in Fort Washington, MD. Rosecroft has a spacious outdoor apron where fans of all ages can watch drivers and horses race around the 5/8ths mile track. Additionally, the winner’s circle is located directly in front of the apron, so fans can get up close and personal with the winning horse after each race.

Children often enjoy hanging out behind the winner’s circle and sometimes even snag an autograph or a pair of goggles from a winning driver if they are lucky.

Rosecroft Raceway (Edison Hatter Photo)

The biggest day of the year for Rosecroft is in November or December when the $100,000 Potomac Pace is contested. Previous race participants have included Endeavor, McWicked, American History, and many other big names in harness racing.

Likewise, the biggest night of racing at Rosecroft also brings out some of the biggest drivers in the country, including Tim Tetrick, Joe Bongiorno, and Matt Kakaley. Each year, drivers take time before the big race to sign autographs in the grandstand for fans both young and old.

A unique family friendly event at Rosecroft is the “I Want To Be A Driver” event, held several times during each meet. Participants in the event get a behind-the-scenes look at harness racing at Rosecroft, get to spend time in the paddock, and learn more about harness racing and strategy from a driver.

As part of the event, participants even get to be part of an exhibition race, get to sit in a sulky with one of our Rosecroft drivers, and compete against other participants.

Another point of youth Rosecroft can boast is one of the youngest announcers and one of the younger race handicappers in the country. At just 20 years old, I announce every Wednesday night card at Rosecroft and am one of the youngest race callers in the country. I am exceedingly grateful to Rosecroft for giving such a young person such a tremendous opportunity.

Furthermore, our track handicapper, Russ Adams, a.k.a the Hanover Hustler, is just shy of 30 years of age and is one of the younger track handicappers in the country. Finally, Rosecroft even has some of the youngest drivers and owners in the country, including driver Declan Donoway and owner Katie Van Vleit, both just into their 20s.

For more information about Rosecroft and our product, visit www.rosecroft.com.

By Edison Hatter