IRT re-Commerce Commission Proceedings

01:52 PM 17 Oct 2019 NZDT
IRT Transport,Harness racing
17 October, 2019 - IRT New Zealand 'IRT NZ' acknowledges that the Commerce Commission has filed Commerce Act proceedings.

The alleged conduct relates to previous (pre-October 2018) joint venture arrangements between New Zealand Bloodstock (NZB) and the IRT NZ Partnership for the transportation of horses by air freight on domestic and trans-Tasman routes only.

The purpose of the joint venture was to enable a regular (scheduled) and reliable trans-Tasman service which IRT NZ believes could not have been provided, to the level of demand required, by any individual party due to the irregularity of horse shipments and the high cost of providing air transportation.

IRT NZ believes that the joint venture was the best way to achieve that purpose for customers at the time, particularly given the level of commitment required by an airline to allocate a suitable aircraft for the service.

IRT NZ never wilfully intended to breach the law but acknowledges the outcome of the Commission's investigation and continues to co-operate in full.

As the case is before the courts, IRT NZ will not be commenting further at this time.

 

Media enquiries:

Hugo Shanahan, 0275 111 561

