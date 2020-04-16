One week left to enter Auction

The site has been running monthly online auctions for six months now and is closing in on having sold 100 horses via the site for over $280,000 and a top price to date of $25,000.

On the uptake of the concept to date gavelhouse.com General Manager Haylie Martin commented "We are fairly pleased with how the site is tracking however there's still work to do around getting vendors to present their horses in the best possible manner while setting realistic reserves.

"We went through the same process when we launched our thoroughbred auctions in April 2016 and what transpired over time was that when the majority of vendors adopted the unreserved approach and let their stock find their true market value, the auctions really gained traction.

"We understand the costs involved in getting horses on the ground and educated and ideally want to see our vendors recoup them, however at times this is not always achievable. This is a great tool for those looking to cut costs in a timely and inexpensive manner.

"At vendors' disposal is the knowledgeable NZB Standardbred team for those who are looking for advice on valuing their stock or guidance as to how to best present them for sale," said Martin.

Entries for the gavelhouse.com Standardbred April auction are due online by 7pm Wednesday 22 April and it will be launched at 5pm Thursday 23 April with bidding closing starting with Lot 1 at 7pm on Wednesday 29 April.

Meanwhile the catalogue for the All Age Sale is currently online at NZB Standardbred's site to allow purchasers plenty of time to do their homework. Bidding on the sale will open on gavelhouse.com Standardbred on Wednesday 20 May and close from 5pm on Wednesday 27 May.

gavelhouse.com also announced on Thursday that they will launch an additional, enhanced site to their stable of services in May. Named Gavelhouse Plus, it will be used for one-off high profile auctions that can be run at any stage outside their traditional standardbred and thoroughbred auctions.

To discuss your Standardbred selling options contact Cam Bray 021 737 199 or cam.bray@nzb.co.nz