There is an unspoken rule to paddock preparations before embarking on a journey to another racetrack. Check, double-check, triple-check.

"This horse wears scalpers, this one has knee boots, tongue tie ...okay, two harnesses, open bridle, closed bridle, blankets..." A lot of time and thought needs to be invested towards preparing these trips. Traveling from racetrack to racetrack requires paddock preparations hours ahead. There is no opportunity to run back to the barn and grab something.

However, it is in human nature that we may overlook something or perhaps, completely forget. It happens to everyone. Or, maybe, there was no human error. Anything can happen.

There is a possibility that something is broken before post time. Horse jeers sideways and the head pole breaks. Horse pulls back and snaps the race halter. One of the boots falls off while warming up and is nowhere to be found. In harness racing, anything can happen.

So, let's say you ship out of your stable, make it to the racetrack and hours or minutes from post time, something happens. Unfortunately, borrowing something is not a great option. However, there's a tack shop within reach, on the grounds. Now, you are race ready.

The simplest and most important factor of harness racing is the equipment. Without being properly equipped, the horse can't even be moved from the stall, let alone make it to the track and racing.

Every individual piece of equipment contributes to the whole of harness racing. In order to be prepared and have this equipment, it is necessary to be able to have contact with a tack shop, especially an easily accessible local shop.

Tack shops house all forms of equipment. In some cases, and specifically this case, not just racing equipment. Hunter-jumper, Dressage, Standardbred, Thoroughbred, and more shop local tack shops for the missing pieces in their sets. Halters, lead chains, fly spray, double-end snaps, buckets, and even tape are among the list of items that can be purchased at most tack shops.

Besides necessary equipment, tack shops offer perfect gifts for every horseman and treats for four-legged pets. Most anything can be found in the tack shop. Yet, in one specific tack shop, there is much more offered - nothing that can be purchased or sold.

For Rick and Elizabeth (Liz) Schaut, the tack shop isn't about buying and selling. Their tack shop - Sunshine and Horses - offers the best of service. The atmosphere of the shop is very friendly and helpful. All of your tack needs can be found with ease at their shop on the grounds of Sunshine Meadows Equestrian Center in Delray Beach.

"We run our little Mom and Pop tack store, serving harness horsemen, some Thoroughbred clients, riders, and more all down here in South Florida," Liz remarks.

Liz and Rick work together taking orders in the barn area at Pompano Park in the morning, running the tack shop in Sunshine Meadows until 5PM, and moving back to Pompano in the evening with a tack trailer on every race night.

"We hope we are of great service to the horsemen. I even have a select few horses stop by the trailer at night to get their 'good luck' kiss before going into the paddock," said Liz.

Besides being in the workings of a successful tack business, Liz and Rick have conquered the horse world in many fields, from rodeos and competitions to harness racing and more.

Liz Schaut entered the world of harness racing at a young age through a connection to trainer and driver Ed Stewart from her brother, who played hockey with Stewart's sons. Stewart hired Liz and she "left after college at age 18 with cot, cowboy hat, '71 Chevy truck, Styrofoam cooler and lots of dreams fulfilled to work with horses."

From then on, Liz has showed, worked in tacks shops, picked rocks, babysat, broke horses and more. She has driven in and won many Powderpuff Derbies.

For 13 years, Liz was a Calgary Stampede Ranch Girl at the annual Calgary Stampede. She participated in rodeos and was Miss Rodeo Alberta in 1981. She later competed in the Miss Rodeo America Competition at the National Finals Rodeo.

Not only has Liz participated in a wide spectrum of horse outlets, she has even helped found new organizations, events, and awards.

She founded the Miss Rodeo Airdrie Pageant which is still going strong to date! Miss Rodeo Airdrie has gone on to win Miss Rodeo Canada numerous times.

She helped get the 4H program going, allowing 4H members to be paired with Standardbred yearlings that they would later showcase at the yearling sale.

She founded and her tack shop sponsored the Alberta Groom of the Year. "I felt it was so important to honor grooms."

In 1987, Liz started Highwood Tack. She also had two other tack stores for riding interests until 2007.

As a devoted member of the harness racing community, Liz has made it her goal to help Standardbreds after their racing careers have come to an end.

Liz Schaut has helped place hundreds of Standardbreds into loving new families and careers.

Liz also promoted the Standardbred breed at competitions, parades, and malls. She was even riding her Standardbred for color guard when the Queen of England visited in 1990.

In the harness world, Liz trained for SSG stable. She has also bred many Standardbred horses for many years.

Liz married Rick Schaut in February of 2009. Rick is a trainer, driver, and owner in the harness racing business. Liz's brother, Jim Thomson, who helped in the start of her career through hockey, later went on to play in the NHL with players like "the great one" Wayne Gretzky.

Rick shares a prolific career in the horse world as well. He acquired interest in 1962 going to the races in Chicago to watch his dad's horses race. He began driving in the early '70's and got his "P" license in 1974.

Other highlights of Ricks career include driving and winning with a horse for Michael Landen of Bonanza Fame. In the early '80's, Joe O'Brian entrusted Rick with three horses to train for him.

In 1977, Rick came to Pompano with an "average stable of 10 head" and has raced every winter since. He campaigned in the summer, mainly in Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio.

Rick has won multiple Ohio sire stakes from 2002 to 2007, highlights by Mai Tai Guy, a multiple invite winner at Pompano Park.

Training and driving, he won multiple invites with Bullet Blue Crest in 1979. He holds the 4-year-old pacing record of 1:49.0 at Hoosier Park with Green Gorge as trainer-driver.

As many horsemen, Rick Schaut has cared for and loved all of his horses; however, he says that he especially adores Mighty Mike, who he raced for Kelly Walker back in the '70's. "That horse spurred Kelly into more interest in the industry," Rick said.

"My other favorite was our family's double-gaited mare, La Vite, who had the biggest heart."

Rick has enjoyed a lifetime of racing with his father, Richard. He says his mother, Evelyn, was a huge support for them, regardless of the highs and lows. His sisters Nancy and Trish were a big help in the barn, according to Rick. Schaut raised his son, Rick, who is now in law enforcement.

"After dedicating my life to harness racing, I now enjoy sharing duties with my wife, Elizabeth, at Sunshine Meadows in the track shop.

"I love the lifestyle of the farm and enjoy going out bass fishing in our spare time."

Rick and Liz Schaut are currently training three in their barn at Pompano Park.

It was just announced that Liz will be honored with the Delvin Miller Award by the Florida Chapter of the United States Harness Writers Association. The award recognizes someone or an organization whose life in harness racing reflects dedication and integrity furthering the growth of the sport

It's always been more than a tack shop. Behind the counter and on the track, Liz and Rick have been a part of a great history in harness racing. Together they have built their tack shop and harness racing businesses and are well respected and appreciated by horsemen and women.