Maitha Buachaill takes All Ireland Championship

Tommy Bennett presents the Joe and Martin Bennett Memorial Cup ti Liam O'Brien, owner of Hillside Aurelius, winner of the Grade E

It was a joyful and packed crowd for the blanket presentation to Maitha Buachaill

It was a three horse race to the finish of the 2018 All Ireland Road Trotting Championship

WEST CORK, IR - Maitha Buachaill claimed the 2018 All Ireland Road Trotting Championship before the biggest crowd seen at Skibbereen in many years on Sunday.

With the defection of Rhyds Ponder due to injury the winner was a warm order in the betting ring.

Fair Enough and Saunders Paris set the early fractions with Fair Enough making the opening two turns in front. At the second turn Saunders Paris got a poor turn as did Tactician Du Lys.

Heading for the final turn it was a three way battle up front between Paris Buachaill and Fair Enough. Off The final turn Fair Enough was just in front and looked to be a winner .

Entering the final furlong the three runners were as one stretched across the tarmac and it was Maitha Buachaill who edged to the front to win by two lengths from Saunders Paris with Fair Enough two lengths back in third .

The crowds flocked onto the road to applaud all the horses who gave their all in a classic renewal of the race.

Joint owner Ger Hegarty was carried shoulder high as was jockey Jamie Hurley.

"Since I was a boy I dreamed of this day and winning the All Ireland, Today the dream came through. It was a team effort by winning jockey James Hurley (co owner) and all the Hurley family. We will enjoy tonight and the ride back home In Lyre." added Hegarty in the winners enclosure.

Deirdre Goggin, jockey on runner up Saunders Paris commented. "She gave her all but to be fair we were beaten by the better horse on the day."

Jamie Hurley rode two winners on the afternoon, having earlier guided Hillside Aurelius to victory in the Grade E .

Shanes Income took the opening Novice Pace. Anthony McCarthy was in the plate and the pair ran out easy winners.

Sunnyside Kildare returned to winning ways in the Grade D. Timmy O'Leary waited with this son of Bear Dance, taking up the running at the final turn and ran out a four length winner.

Rhyds Dilemma gave a polished performance in the Grade B & C .Hillside Mustang led for most of the contest but was reeled in by the winner with three furlogs remaining and won going away.

The Skibbbereen committee must be complimented for hosting the event and were blessed with fine weather and a bumper crowd.

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

RESULTS

Race 1: Novice Trot.

1st: Shanes Income, A Mc Carthy.

2nd: Moorside Captain, T O' Leary.

3rd: Kentucky Finale, D. Goggin.

Race 2: Grade B & C Combined.

1st: Rhyds Dilemma, D. Goggin.

2nd: Hillside Mustang, J Healy.

3rd: Meadowbranch Romeo, T O' Leary. Race 3: Grade D Trot.

1st: Sunnyside Kildare, T O' Leary.

2nd: IB Tweedy, J. Hurley.

3rd: Gadgie Pan, D. Goggin. Race 4: Grade E Trot.

1st: Hillside Aurelius, J. Hurley.

2nd: Blackfield Jennie, J. Healy.

3rd: Fairdays Bret, A. Mc Carthy. Race 5: All Ireland Saddle.

1st: Maitha Buachaill, J. Hurley.

2nd: Saunders Paris, D. Goggin.

3rd: Fair Enough, M. O' Reilly.

4th: Tactician Du Lys, T. O' Leary



