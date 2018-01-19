Ireland Road Racing Championships at Skibbereen

WEST CORK, IR - The annual Memorial Day harness racing meet in Skibbereen has proved one of the biggest meeting on the Winter Road Trotting Circuit and this year the event takes on an even bigger significance as the famous Marsh Road venue on the outskirts of "Skibb" will host the 2108 All Ireland Road Trotting Championships the blue riband of the Road Racing season.

Committee member Donal Murphy takes up the story.

"Memorial Day here in Skibbereen has always had a high profile and this year we felt that staging the All Ireland would further enhance this great meeting. So an application was made to the governing body and our request was granted." Murphy said.

"The Marsh Road has always been a venue to attract the crowds and the annual influx of harness racing fans from Dublin ,Scotland ,Wales and the UK has added a real international flavor to the day .

To be fair we have a great committee here and our sponsors are loyal to us."added Murphy.

The talk all season has been the meetings of Maitha Buachaill and Rhyds Ponder and last week Tactician Du Lys came between the two arch rivals in his best run so far this year. The emergance of Saunders Paris and a real contender has really wet the appetites of followers of this sport which is unique to West Cork .

Entries for the classic close next Sunday night at 9:00 pm and there will be a full preview early next week

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink



