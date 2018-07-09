Southwind Frank available ‘down under’

Southwind Frank Tr 2, 1:52.4; 3, 1:52.2 ($1,950,887), the 2015 USA and Canadian 2YO Trotting Colt of the Year and a former world champion juvenile, will be available to Australian and New Zealand breeders this season.

The frozen semen of the brilliant son of Muscle Hill will be distributed by Stallions Australasia at a fee of $6,600 including GST in Australia and $6,000 plus GST in NZ.

Stallions Australasia principals Peter O'Rourke and David Shammall said they are delighted to form this association with Adam Bowden of Diamond Creek Farm, Pennsylvania.

"Adam reports the frozen semen in Europe is proving very successful and they have the same good results from breeding some of their own mares with the frozen as well," O'Rourke said.

Southwind Frank raced only as a two and three-year-old and from 26 starts only finished out of the top three twice.

As a two-year-old he won 11 of his 12 starts and $786,419 in stakemoney and was the richest and fastest freshman trotter of his year.

Southwind Frank established a new world record for two-year-old trotters on a mile track and a fresh stakes record of 1:52.4 winning the $264,000 International Stallion Stakes at The Red Mile by open lengths. He also set a stakes record of 1:53.8 capturing the $100,000 New Jersey Sire Stakes Final at The Meadowlands and capped his first campaign with a two lengths win in the $778,440 final of the Breeders Crown in 1:54.4 over a rain-soaked Woodbine oval.

Among his other successes at 2 were the $349,850 Peter Haughton Memorial in 1:53.8 at The Meadowlands, the $373,000 William Wellwood Memorial in 1:55.8 at Mohawk, the $117,406 Champlain Stakes in 1:54.2 at Mohawk and a division of the Reynolds Stakes in 1:54.4 at Tioga Downs.

Returning as a three-year-old Southwind Frank won a further six races including three of the gems on the US trotting calendar - the $500,000 Colonial Trot in 1:52.4, the $500,000 Earl Beal Jnr Memorial (in 1:52.8) and the $153,250 Stanley Dancer Memorial.

He took his lifetime record of 1:52.2 at three years winning a leg of the New Jersey Sire Stakes at The Meadowlands before effortlessly winning the $100,000 final in 1:52.6. He also finished runner-up in the Hambletonian, the Breeders Crown and Kentucky Futurity.

Champion trainer Ron Burke, who prepared the colt throughout his career, said: "I've trained a lot of horses, but none have had Frank's package of speed, power and smarts. I truly believe he is one of the all-time greats."

A $100,000 yearling, Southwind Frank is a son of the great Muscle Hill (tr 3, 1:50.2), the leading sire of trotters in America for the last two years. Muscle Hill has sired the winners of $40 million in stakes and to this stage is credited with more than 110 in the 1:55 list.

Southwind Frank is out of the Stakes winning Flawless Lindy (tr 3, 1:58.2), by Cantab Hall (tr 1:54) from Classicaly Designed (tr 3, 1:56.4), by Lindy Lane (tr 1:53) from a noted broodmare in Classic Casette, the dam of Giant Hit tr 3, 1:54.4 ($646,650) and the USA 2YO Trotting Filly of the Year and world champion Cayster tr 1:55 ($530,451).