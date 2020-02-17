NZB Standardbred enters uncharted territory

The Sale broke records today after four Lots sold for in excess of $200,000, with the median increasing on last year’s results closing at $36,250.
NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was thrilled with the outcome of the results on Day One held at Karaka.
“The average is on par with last year and an increased median shows good depth to the Sale.
“There were pleasing results for a number of vendors, highlighting that the buyers were prepared to pay for quality yearlings.
“We are very happy with the momentum of the Sale so far and look forward to it carrying through to Christchurch over the next two days,” commented Jennings.
The highlight of the session was Lot 122 (Captaintreacherous), a bay colt purchased for $250,000 by Emilio and Mary Rosati from Tardina Stud’s draft.
Leading the buying bench at Auckland was Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, securing six yearlings for a total spend of $597,500. Included in John Street's purchasers were two colts, Lots 49 and 63 for $210,000 and $200,000 respectively, both were from the draft of Woodlands Stud.
The fourth $200,000 purchase was Lot 113, a brown colt from Georgia Brooke Lodge secured by Jean Feiss.
Second on the leading buyers list was Stonewall Stud, purchasing 11 horses for an aggregate of $587,500.
The leading vendor by aggregate were 2019’s title holders Woodlands Stud, selling 34 yearlings of their 36 offered for a total of $1,648,500.
Sire power was evident at Karaka today, with demand for Captaintreacherous continuing from 2019 results as leading pacing sire by average (three or more sold) at the close of selling, averaging $96,250 for four horses sold.
Second on the leading sires table by average was champion stallion Bettor’s Delight, selling 31 yearlings for an average of $68,226.
The Christchurch Sale commences tomorrow with Lot 132 to Lot 179 going under the hammer from 4.00pm.
Selling will be beamed to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, with up-to-the minute coverage streamed live at www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s Facebook page.
View the Sale day action here.
All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.
To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.
NZB Standardbred 2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Auckland Sale
|
2020 Auckland Combined
|
2019 Auckland Combined
|
Aggregate
|
$4,348,000
|
$4,675,000
|
Average
|
$46,255
|
$46,750
|
Median
|
$36,250
|
$34,000
|
Clearance
|
73%
|
73%
|
Catalogued
|
131
|
145
|
Sold
|
94
|
100
|
Top Price
|
$250,000 Lot 122 (B.C) Captaintreacherous - Hi Ho Silver Lining
|
$190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl
Top Lots – Auckland Sale
|
Lot
|
Type
|
Breeding
|
Vendor
|
Purchaser
|
Price
|
122
|
B.C
|
Captaintreacherous / Hi Ho Silver Lining
|
Tardina Stud
|
E & M Stride (New South Wales)
|
$250,000
|
49
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Royal Gem
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)
|
$210,000
|
63
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Splendid Deal
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)
|
$200,000
|
113
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Georgia Brooke
|
Georgia Brooke Lodge
|
Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)
|
$200,000
|
102
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Daisy Dundee
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Stonewall Stud (Auckland)
|
$115,000
|
124
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Holly Madison
|
Breckon Farms
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)
|
$110,000
|
42
|
B.C
|
Art Major / Spanish Armada
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia)
|
$105,000
|
13
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / O Baby
|
Breckon Farms
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury)
|
$100,000
|
32
|
B.F
|
Bettor's Delight / Precious Rose
|
Old Ridge Services No. 4
|
Stonewall Stud (Auckland)
|
$95,000
|
35
|
BR.F
|
Bettor's Delight / Sossusvlei
|
Breckon Farms
|
Mr M J Anderson (Canterbury)
|
$95,000
Leading Purchaser by Aggregate – Auckland Sale
|
Purchaser
|
Bought
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)
|
6
|
$597,500
|
$99,583
|
$210,000
|
49
|
Stonewall Stud (Auckland)
|
11
|
$587,500
|
$53,409
|
$115,000
|
102
|
E & M Stride (New South Wales)
|
1
|
$250,000
|
$250,000
|
$250,000
|
122
|
Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)
|
2
|
$235,000
|
$117,500
|
$200,000
|
113
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury)
|
4
|
$227,500
|
$56,875
|
$100,000
|
13
|
Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia)
|
3
|
$210,000
|
$70,000
|
$105,000
|
42
|
Rogerson Bloodstock (Waikato)
|
4
|
$181,000
|
$45,250
|
$70,000
|
95
|
Mr M J Anderson (Canterbury)
|
3
|
$180,000
|
$60,000
|
$95,000
|
35
|
Diamond Racing (Auckland)
|
4
|
$146,000
|
$36,500
|
$45,000
|
62
|
Dawe Contracting (Canterbury)
|
3
|
$125,000
|
$41,667
|
$75,000
|
10
Leading Vendor by Aggregate – Auckland Sale
|
Vendor
|
Sold
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Woodlands Stud
|
34
|
$1,648,500
|
$48,485
|
$210,000
|
49
|
Breckon Farms
|
20
|
$944,000
|
$47,200
|
$110,000
|
124
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
11
|
$498,500
|
$45,318
|
$105,000
|
42
|
Tardina Stud
|
5
|
$400,000
|
$80,000
|
$250,000
|
122
|
Georgia Brooke Lodge
|
1
|
$200,000
|
$200,000
|
$200,000
|
113
|
Highfields Bloodstock
|
4
|
$155,000
|
$38,750
|
$45,000
|
4
|
Old Ridge Services No. 4
|
2
|
$130,000
|
$65,000
|
$95,000
|
32
|
Leanach Lodge
|
4
|
$92,000
|
$23,000
|
$40,000
|
119
|
Alabar
|
2
|
$65,000
|
$32,500
|
$45,000
|
62
|
Top Notch Lodge
|
2
|
$62,000
|
$31,000
|
$50,000
|
67
Leading Vendor by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale
|
Vendor
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Tardina Stud
|
5
|
$80,000
|
$400,000
|
$250,000
|
122
|
Woodlands Stud
|
34
|
$48,485
|
$1,648,500
|
$210,000
|
49
|
Breckon Farms
|
20
|
$47,200
|
$944,000
|
$110,000
|
124
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
11
|
$45,318
|
$498,500
|
$105,000
|
42
|
Highfields Bloodstock
|
4
|
$38,750
|
$155,000
|
$45,000
|
4
Leading Sire by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale
|
Sire
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Captaintreacherous
|
4
|
$96,250
|
$385,000
|
$250,000
|
122
|
Bettor's Delight
|
31
|
$68,226
|
$2,115,000
|
$210,000
|
49
|
Muscle Hill (T)
|
3
|
$56,667
|
$170,000
|
$90,000
|
89
|
Art Major
|
14
|
$47,321
|
$662,500
|
$105,000
|
42
|
American Ideal
|
7
|
$28,857
|
$202,000
|
$45,000
|
1
|
Sweet Lou
|
13
|
$24,231
|
$315,000
|
$52,500
|
25
|
Always B Miki*
|
7
|
$18,429
|
$129,000
|
$40,000
|
103
|
He's Watching
|
3
|
$13,667
|
$41,000
|
$18,000
|
18
(T) Trotting Sire
* First Season Sire