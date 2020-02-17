Day At The Track

NZB Standardbred enters uncharted territory

06:09 PM 17 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lot 122 (Captaintreacherous), a $250,000 purchase from Tardina Stud.
Lot 122 (Captaintreacherous), a $250,000 purchase from Tardina Stud.
Day One of NZB Standardbred’s second ever National Standardbred Yearling Sale kicked off at Karaka on Monday, with record-breaking results rounding out the Auckland Sale. 

The Sale broke records today after four Lots sold for in excess of $200,000, with the median increasing on last year’s results closing at $36,250.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was thrilled with the outcome of the results on Day One held at Karaka.

“The average is on par with last year and an increased median shows good depth to the Sale.

“There were pleasing results for a number of vendors, highlighting that the buyers were prepared to pay for quality yearlings.

“We are very happy with the momentum of the Sale so far and look forward to it carrying through to Christchurch over the next two days,” commented Jennings.

The highlight of the session was Lot 122 (Captaintreacherous), a bay colt purchased for $250,000 by Emilio and Mary Rosati from Tardina Stud’s draft.

Leading the buying bench at Auckland was Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, securing six yearlings for a total spend of $597,500. Included in John Street's purchasers were two colts, Lots 49 and 63 for $210,000 and $200,000 respectively, both were from the draft of Woodlands Stud.

The fourth $200,000 purchase was Lot 113, a brown colt from Georgia Brooke Lodge secured by Jean Feiss.  

Second on the leading buyers list was Stonewall Stud, purchasing 11 horses for an aggregate of $587,500.

The leading vendor by aggregate were 2019’s title holders Woodlands Stud, selling 34 yearlings of their 36 offered for a total of $1,648,500.

Sire power was evident at Karaka today, with demand for Captaintreacherous continuing from 2019 results as leading pacing sire by average (three or more sold) at the close of selling, averaging $96,250 for four horses sold.

Second on the leading sires table by average was champion stallion Bettor’s Delight, selling 31 yearlings for an average of $68,226.

The Christchurch Sale commences tomorrow with Lot 132 to Lot 179 going under the hammer from 4.00pm.

Selling will be beamed to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, with up-to-the minute coverage streamed live at www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s Facebook page.

View the Sale day action here.

All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

NZB Standardbred 2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Auckland Sale

 

2020 Auckland Combined

2019 Auckland Combined

Aggregate

$4,348,000

$4,675,000

Average

$46,255

$46,750

Median

$36,250

$34,000

Clearance

73%

73%

Catalogued

131

145

Sold

94

100

Top Price

$250,000 Lot 122 (B.C) Captaintreacherous - Hi Ho Silver Lining

$190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl

 

Top Lots – Auckland Sale

Lot

Type

Breeding

Vendor

Purchaser

Price

122

B.C

Captaintreacherous / Hi Ho Silver Lining

Tardina Stud

E & M Stride (New South Wales)

$250,000

49

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Royal Gem

Woodlands Stud

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)

$210,000

63

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Splendid Deal

Woodlands Stud

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)

$200,000

113

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Georgia Brooke

Georgia Brooke Lodge

Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)

$200,000

102

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Daisy Dundee

Woodlands Stud

Stonewall Stud (Auckland)

$115,000

124

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Holly Madison

Breckon Farms

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)

$110,000

42

B.C

Art Major / Spanish Armada

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia)

$105,000

13

B.C

Bettor's Delight / O Baby

Breckon Farms

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury)

$100,000

32

B.F

Bettor's Delight / Precious Rose

Old Ridge Services No. 4

Stonewall Stud (Auckland)

$95,000

35

BR.F

Bettor's Delight / Sossusvlei

Breckon Farms

Mr M J Anderson (Canterbury)

$95,000

 

Leading Purchaser by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Purchaser

Bought

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)

6

$597,500

$99,583

$210,000

49

Stonewall Stud (Auckland)

11

$587,500

$53,409

$115,000

102

E & M Stride (New South Wales)

1

$250,000

$250,000

$250,000

122

Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)

2

$235,000

$117,500

$200,000

113

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury)

4

$227,500

$56,875

$100,000

13

Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia)

3

$210,000

$70,000

$105,000

42

Rogerson Bloodstock (Waikato)

4

$181,000

$45,250

$70,000

95

Mr M J Anderson (Canterbury)

3

$180,000

$60,000

$95,000

35

Diamond Racing (Auckland)

4

$146,000

$36,500

$45,000

62

Dawe Contracting (Canterbury)

3

$125,000

$41,667

$75,000

10

 

Leading Vendor by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Vendor

Sold

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Woodlands Stud

34

$1,648,500

$48,485

$210,000

49

Breckon Farms

20

$944,000

$47,200

$110,000

124

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

11

$498,500

$45,318

$105,000

42

Tardina Stud

5

$400,000

$80,000

$250,000

122

Georgia Brooke Lodge

1

$200,000

$200,000

$200,000

113

Highfields Bloodstock

4

$155,000

$38,750

$45,000

4

Old Ridge Services No. 4

2

$130,000

$65,000

$95,000

32

Leanach Lodge

4

$92,000

$23,000

$40,000

119

Alabar

2

$65,000

$32,500

$45,000

62

Top Notch Lodge

2

$62,000

$31,000

$50,000

67

 

Leading Vendor by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Vendor

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Tardina Stud

5

$80,000

$400,000

$250,000

122

Woodlands Stud

34

$48,485

$1,648,500

$210,000

49

Breckon Farms

20

$47,200

$944,000

$110,000

124

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

11

$45,318

$498,500

$105,000

42

Highfields Bloodstock

4

$38,750

$155,000

$45,000

4

 

Leading Sire by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Sire

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Captaintreacherous

4

$96,250

$385,000

$250,000

122

Bettor's Delight

31

$68,226

$2,115,000

$210,000

49

Muscle Hill (T)

3

$56,667

$170,000

$90,000

89

Art Major

14

$47,321

$662,500

$105,000

42

American Ideal

7

$28,857

$202,000

$45,000

1

Sweet Lou

13

$24,231

$315,000

$52,500

25

Always B Miki*

7

$18,429

$129,000

$40,000

103

He's Watching

3

$13,667

$41,000

$18,000

18

(T) Trotting Sire 
* First Season Sire

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Second round Game Of Claims Series
17-Feb-2020 12:02 PM NZDT
Series finalists emerge at Miami Valley
17-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Service arrangements for Amanda Harris
17-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Saratoga kicks-off 2020 race meet
17-Feb-2020 10:02 AM NZDT
Pompano Park cancels Sunday racing
17-Feb-2020 07:02 AM NZDT
A pair of $40,000 Open Handicaps
16-Feb-2020 19:02 PM NZDT
Tough test passed by I'm Some Graduate
16-Feb-2020 14:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News