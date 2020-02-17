NZB Standardbred enters uncharted territory

The Sale broke records today after four Lots sold for in excess of $200,000, with the median increasing on last year’s results closing at $36,250.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was thrilled with the outcome of the results on Day One held at Karaka.

“The average is on par with last year and an increased median shows good depth to the Sale.

“There were pleasing results for a number of vendors, highlighting that the buyers were prepared to pay for quality yearlings.

“We are very happy with the momentum of the Sale so far and look forward to it carrying through to Christchurch over the next two days,” commented Jennings.

The highlight of the session was Lot 122 ( Captaintreacherous ), a bay colt purchased for $250,000 by Emilio and Mary Rosati from Tardina Stud’s draft.

Leading the buying bench at Auckland was Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, securing six yearlings for a total spend of $597,500. Included in John Street's purchasers were two colts, Lots 49 and 63 for $210,000 and $200,000 respectively, both were from the draft of Woodlands Stud.

The fourth $200,000 purchase was Lot 113, a brown colt from Georgia Brooke Lodge secured by Jean Feiss.

Second on the leading buyers list was Stonewall Stud, purchasing 11 horses for an aggregate of $587,500.

The leading vendor by aggregate were 2019’s title holders Woodlands Stud, selling 34 yearlings of their 36 offered for a total of $1,648,500.

Sire power was evident at Karaka today, with demand for Captaintreacherous continuing from 2019 results as leading pacing sire by average (three or more sold) at the close of selling, averaging $96,250 for four horses sold.

Second on the leading sires table by average was champion stallion Bettor’s Delight , selling 31 yearlings for an average of $68,226.

The Christchurch Sale commences tomorrow with Lot 132 to Lot 179 going under the hammer from 4.00pm.

The Christchurch Sale commences tomorrow with Lot 132 to Lot 179 going under the hammer from 4.00pm.

All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

NZB Standardbred 2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Auckland Sale

2020 Auckland Combined 2019 Auckland Combined Aggregate $4,348,000 $4,675,000 Average $46,255 $46,750 Median $36,250 $34,000 Clearance 73% 73% Catalogued 131 145 Sold 94 100 Top Price $250,000 Lot 122 (B.C) Captaintreacherous - Hi Ho Silver Lining $190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl

Top Lots – Auckland Sale

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Price 122 B.C Captaintreacherous / Hi Ho Silver Lining Tardina Stud E & M Stride (New South Wales) $250,000 49 B.C Bettor's Delight / Royal Gem Woodlands Stud Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland) $210,000 63 B.C Bettor's Delight / Splendid Deal Woodlands Stud Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland) $200,000 113 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Georgia Brooke Georgia Brooke Lodge Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria) $200,000 102 B.C Bettor's Delight / Daisy Dundee Woodlands Stud Stonewall Stud (Auckland) $115,000 124 B.C Bettor's Delight / Holly Madison Breckon Farms Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland) $110,000 42 B.C Art Major / Spanish Armada Hollis & Robertson Equine Services Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia) $105,000 13 B.C Bettor's Delight / O Baby Breckon Farms PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury) $100,000 32 B.F Bettor's Delight / Precious Rose Old Ridge Services No. 4 Stonewall Stud (Auckland) $95,000 35 BR.F Bettor's Delight / Sossusvlei Breckon Farms Mr M J Anderson (Canterbury) $95,000

Leading Purchaser by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland) 6 $597,500 $99,583 $210,000 49 Stonewall Stud (Auckland) 11 $587,500 $53,409 $115,000 102 E & M Stride (New South Wales) 1 $250,000 $250,000 $250,000 122 Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria) 2 $235,000 $117,500 $200,000 113 PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury) 4 $227,500 $56,875 $100,000 13 Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia) 3 $210,000 $70,000 $105,000 42 Rogerson Bloodstock (Waikato) 4 $181,000 $45,250 $70,000 95 Mr M J Anderson (Canterbury) 3 $180,000 $60,000 $95,000 35 Diamond Racing (Auckland) 4 $146,000 $36,500 $45,000 62 Dawe Contracting (Canterbury) 3 $125,000 $41,667 $75,000 10

Leading Vendor by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Vendor Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Woodlands Stud 34 $1,648,500 $48,485 $210,000 49 Breckon Farms 20 $944,000 $47,200 $110,000 124 Hollis & Robertson Equine Services 11 $498,500 $45,318 $105,000 42 Tardina Stud 5 $400,000 $80,000 $250,000 122 Georgia Brooke Lodge 1 $200,000 $200,000 $200,000 113 Highfields Bloodstock 4 $155,000 $38,750 $45,000 4 Old Ridge Services No. 4 2 $130,000 $65,000 $95,000 32 Leanach Lodge 4 $92,000 $23,000 $40,000 119 Alabar 2 $65,000 $32,500 $45,000 62 Top Notch Lodge 2 $62,000 $31,000 $50,000 67

Leading Vendor by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Vendor Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Tardina Stud 5 $80,000 $400,000 $250,000 122 Woodlands Stud 34 $48,485 $1,648,500 $210,000 49 Breckon Farms 20 $47,200 $944,000 $110,000 124 Hollis & Robertson Equine Services 11 $45,318 $498,500 $105,000 42 Highfields Bloodstock 4 $38,750 $155,000 $45,000 4

Leading Sire by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Sire Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Captaintreacherous 4 $96,250 $385,000 $250,000 122 Bettor's Delight 31 $68,226 $2,115,000 $210,000 49 Muscle Hill (T) 3 $56,667 $170,000 $90,000 89 Art Major 14 $47,321 $662,500 $105,000 42 American Ideal 7 $28,857 $202,000 $45,000 1 Sweet Lou 13 $24,231 $315,000 $52,500 25 Always B Miki* 7 $18,429 $129,000 $40,000 103 He's Watching 3 $13,667 $41,000 $18,000 18

(T) Trotting Sire

* First Season Sire