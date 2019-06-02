At the Crossroads of Change

Due to recent events at Santa Anita which have led to the deliberation of whether or not horse racing is inherently safe and/or humane by the public, track owners, and several States, we need to first decide to respond across the industry. Then in a sense of responsibility, we can determine what would increase safety and welfare at a sufficient scope to endure.

Complacency and indecision in addressing the issues that are now in the media daily are not a desirable option. Unless we can come together to gain consensus to end the two factions that degrade the sport, doping and slaughter, we may not prevail. Inaction is something that Congress is well-known for in a very negative light, not horsemen. It is merely a matter of time until public opinion overrides our apparent avoidance to make the appropriate changes.

Neutrality has now also run its course and is no longer a viable stand. It disregards the critical nature of the objections to what is currently being done and therefore, endorses and continues doping and slaughter. This year is without a doubt not one to skirt the issues.

The horse racing organizations may be forced to compile a list of offenders that engage in horse doping or horse slaughter to separate bad players from the sport.

We could decide to back the Horse Racing Integrity Act and the Safeguard American Food Export Act this year as effective solutions or we could do nothing. It is certainly our choice.

The following are excerpts from the Meadowland’s statement May 30, 2019, U.S. Trotting News (USTA) on this topic:

On medications: It is the intention of The Meadowlands as the flagship track of the Standardbred industry to join that movement and proceed in such a way as to insure the best interests of our equine athletes.

A proposal to address the use of Lasix as a race day medication at The Meadowlands has been submitted to the New Jersey Racing Commission.

The submitted proposal states that beginning in 2020, no 2-year-old Standardbred will be permitted to use Lasix when racing at The Meadowlands. Further, in 2021 the track’s signature stakes race, The Meadowlands Pace, will become Lasix free. It is noteworthy that the marquee stake in all of Standardbred racing, the Hambletonian at The Meadowlands, has not permitted the use of Lasix throughout its 93-year history.

In discussion with several Standardbred trainers, the consensus was that 2-year-old horses should not race with Lasix and should instead be given time away from the track to recover if they are indeed diagnosed with exercise induced pulmonary hemorrhage (EIPH). Over the entire 2018 season at The Meadowlands, only seven 2-year-olds raced with Lasix.

At the end of the 2021 racing season we will review these changes, consider any revisions to the practice in Thoroughbred racing and adjust as necessary.

On slaughter: Recognizing the snowballing negative public perception surrounding Thoroughbred racing and, ultimately the imminent threat to our own sport, The Meadowlands has taken the following position regarding horse slaughter and “kill pens”; any person connected with Standardbred racing found to be involved in either practice will be barred for life from participation in any form at The Meadowlands Racetrack. The ban also includes Tioga and Vernon Downs.

The scrutiny of horse racing has not ebbed, if anything the focus on the welfare of the horses has intensified and is not limited to catastrophic breakdown and ethical treatment at the track.

What becomes of horses once their racing career is over is another key component, not only for public perception but because providing a soft landing is the humane thing to do.

Susan Arrington, USHRAA