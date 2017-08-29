Goshen Historic Fire - Please help us rebuild

The following day, work crews were able to salvage some mementos from the historic stables and blacksmith shop. "It's a little early to tell what our exact plans are," said Steve Jones, the Historic Track board president. "But we've been here since 1838 ... We're going to pick ourselves up." More than anything, it is important to keep our national historic landmark a vital part of harness racing history. It is still the area's premier location for boarding, training and racing Standardbreds.

Now, more than ever, we need your support. We will be entering our 108th season of harness racing in 2018. Goshen Historic Track is the oldest active harness racing track in the world. Please help us keep the tradition of harness racing alive. A donation of any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you!