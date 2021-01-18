Day At The Track

A yearling colt that caught our eye

04:00 PM 18 Jan 2021 NZDT
Miki Dickinson, an Always B Miki colt out of Princess Arts (Art Major)
On a recent trip to Alabar to view the harness racing yearlings they are preparing for the upcoming sale there was one yearling that really caught my eye.
 
It was Lot 9 at the 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is called Miki Dickinson, an Always B Miki colt out of Princess Arts (Art Major).
 
Princess Arts was a talented racemare winning seven races from just 24 starts in a best time of 1:55.9.
 
Only a young broodmare, Princess Arts has already left Alta Endeavour, a talented individual who has won 2 races from 10 starts, and Alta Wiseguy, who raced in Group 1 class as both a 2yo and 3yo.

Princess Arts is out of Natal Franco (Badlands Hanover), an excellent racemare in her own right who won 7 races and over $100,000, showing an excellent maternal line in the pedigree.

Always B Miki has had an outstanding start to his siring career with his first 2yo's in North America highlighted by the undefeated, US 2yo of the Year Perfect Sting and also Southwind Gendry, the best two 2yo colts in North America last season. Keep an eye out for these colts in the North American 3yo feature races this season.

Perfect Sting by Always B Miki

Southwind Gendry by Always B Miki

Horses from Art Major sired mares have had huge success in both hemispheres, with Art Major being the broodmare sire of many great horses including Soho Tribeca and the 2020 US Horse of the Year, Tall Dark Stranger.

Always B Miki crossing with an Art Major mare has already had success, with JK Alwaysbalady one of the leading 2yo fillies in North America last season.

A very athletic looking individual, Miki Dickinson looks every bit a horse which will get up and race early.

Miki Dickinson is part of the quality Alabar yearling consignment featuring four colts by Always B Miki and one colt by Vincent.

 

Includes Video
