A yearling colt that caught our eye

Princess Arts is out of Natal Franco (Badlands Hanover), an excellent racemare in her own right who won 7 races and over $100,000, showing an excellent maternal line in the pedigree.
Always B Miki has had an outstanding start to his siring career with his first 2yo's in North America highlighted by the undefeated, US 2yo of the Year Perfect Sting and also Southwind Gendry, the best two 2yo colts in North America last season. Keep an eye out for these colts in the North American 3yo feature races this season.
Perfect Sting by Always B Miki
Southwind Gendry by Always B Miki
Horses from Art Major sired mares have had huge success in both hemispheres, with Art Major being the broodmare sire of many great horses including Soho Tribeca and the 2020 US Horse of the Year, Tall Dark Stranger.
Always B Miki crossing with an Art Major mare has already had success, with JK Alwaysbalady one of the leading 2yo fillies in North America last season.
A very athletic looking individual, Miki Dickinson looks every bit a horse which will get up and race early.
Miki Dickinson is part of the quality Alabar yearling consignment featuring four colts by Always B Miki and one colt by Vincent.