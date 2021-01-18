A yearling colt that caught our eye

On a recent trip to Alabar to view the harness racing yearlings they are preparing for the upcoming sale there was one yearling that really caught my eye.

Princess Arts was a talented racemare winning seven races from just 24 starts in a best time of 1:55.9.

Only a young broodmare, Princess Arts has already left Alta Endeavour, a talented individual who has won 2 races from 10 starts, and Alta Wiseguy, who raced in Group 1 class as both a 2yo and 3yo.