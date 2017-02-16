G-Note finals head up card at Meadowlands

Featured are a pair of finals of the short "Racing for G-Notes" overnight series for trotters and pacers, races seven and eight on the card. Both will be a part of the live TV broadcast on the SNY television network.

Trotters are up first going for $15,000 and trainer Patti Harmon holds a very strong hand with a powerful pair of 6-year-old geldings that are coupled as a pari-mutuel entry.

Montalbano Bi is experiencing a career renaissance since being paired with young driver Drew Monti by winning both preliminary legs of this series in the 1:55 range, flirting with his career mark taken at age three. He's drawn post five in the final for owner Joel Kahan.

The other half of the Harmon entry is Detroit Rapper, a long-timer in the barn, owned by the Harmon family. Detroit Rapper has been on the board in all three 2017 starts but clearly last week's was his best effort of the season. He came from well back for driver Jimmy Marohn Jr. to be second, closing with a :28.2 final quarter on the 1:55.4 final time.

The pacers go for $12,500 in their final and the only leg repeat winner in the field is Mr Big Load. Trainer/driver Billy Mann has had the 6-year-old gelding razor sharp throughout the series with a dominating 1:52.1 win last week. If Mr Big Load can hold his form for one more week (well, two more weeks as it turns out), he could very well bring home the top prize to owners Friendship Stables.

Thursday is another Fan Appreciation night with $1 hot dogs and $2 beers.

Post time is 7:15 p.m.