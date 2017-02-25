Gallier launches Jackie's Rocket at Miami Valley

LEBANON, OH. - For the fifth consecutive week there was a new winner in the Friday (Feb. 24) night harness racing feature at Miami Valley Raceway, the $22,000 Mares Open Pace. Jackie's Rocket, the smallest in stature in the talented field but with one of the biggest hearts, worked hard to grab the lead at the :27.2 quarter and then cruised on top in middle fractions of :56.2 and 1:24, then hit the wire first in 1:52.2. 21-year-old Brady Galliers, who is enjoying a very solid meet, both trains and drives Jackie's Rocket and co-owns her with this parents as part of Galliers Racing LLC. It was the third win in her last four starts for the diminutive mare, the other two coming in distaff condition events. She has paced five straight miles in 1:52.2 or faster, all on the front end, with a pair of third place finishes to go with her trio of victories.

In her first open class triumph, the 5-year-old American Ideal daughter beat the veteran standout American Girl (Trace Tetrick) and Aniston Seelster (Randy Tharps). She now sports 11 lifetime wins and has banked $77,855.

A pair of final preliminary elimination heats in the "Survivor Series" for $10,000 male claiming pacers were also contested for $15,000 purses, with driver Trace Tetrick steering both winners. The top five finishers from each will face off next Friday night in a $25,000 championship tilt.

Blueridge Doc (Trace Tetrick) was victorious in the first elimination, topping Ahdoughnolum (Tyler Smith) and Herlin (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:53.4. The other qualifiers were Sand Summerfield (Aaron Merriman) and Royal Cam Hall (Jason Beattie).

John Jay (Trace Tetrick) captured the second split in the identical 1:53.4 clocking. Following him through the wire were Thisdeuceiswild (Jason Beattie), Status Quo (Tyler Smith), Finnish First (Dan Noble) and Pence Hanover (Aaron Merriman).

Two of the ten finalists will race for new connections in the final as Carl Howard and Virgil Morgan Jr. claimed Blueridge Doc, while William Johnson collared Thisdeuceiswild.

Racing at Miami Valley resumes Saturday (February 25) night when a $22,000 Open features Southwind Amazon making his local debut in search of his third straight Ohio win and fifth in his last six starts. All the previous 2017 starts came at Northfield Park. Post time is 6:05 p.m.