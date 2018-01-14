Day At The Track

Yannick Gingras wins four at TheBigM

06:10 PM 14 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Six Gun, harness racing Western Joe, harness racing
Ready! Aim! Fire! Six Gun scores in the 11th race at the Meadowlands Saturday night, giving Yannick Gingras four winners on the card.
Lisa Photo
Western Joe
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Harness racing driver Yannick Gingras was the go-to guy Saturday night at the Meadowlands, winning four times on the 14-race card.

The 2017 United States Harness Writers Association Driver of the Year scored in the first race with 6-5 favorite P H Kenny, who had lost no fewer than 37 straight heading into the night. The son of Lis Mara took the $15,000 claiming pace in 1:53 in powerful, two-move fashion.

Next up was 9-5 chance Abbijade Hanover in the sixth race fillies and mares conditioned pace. The winner overcame the strong anti-speed track bias by taking the point at the half and holding on in a game performance in 1:53.2.

Gingras took the seventh, a mid-range conditioned pace, with Cheyenne Seeber. Trapped at the rail at the top of the stretch, Gingras weaved the son of Rocknroll Hanover through the field to score in 1:52.2 at odds of 8-1.

"The Green Hornet" scored his fourth of the night as he fired Six Gun to victory in the 11th race conditioned pace in 1:53.4. The 10-1 chance paid $23.80 to win.

A LITTLE MORE: Driver Bill Mann and trainer Al Annunziata put smiles on their fans' faces, scoring twice at a nice price. Lachie Maguire N took the 10th race and paid $58.00, then, two races later, Don'tcallmefrancis was in the winner's circle after scoring at 9-1. ... The Pick 5 pool, which had a total wager of $45,432, returned $9,653.90 to those smart enough to have the winning combination of 6-6-4-7-3. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,568,853. ... After failing to result in a single-ticket winner, the 20 Cent Jackpot Super High Five carryover swelled to $68,553.35. ... Racing resumes at the Meadowlands Friday at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Yannick Gingras wins four at TheBigM
14-Jan-2018 18:01 PM NZDT
Isle of Capri downgraded by Zacks
14-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Western Hill targets Yonkers Open for Harris
14-Jan-2018 04:01 AM NZDT
Bettors, Brett Miller big winners
13-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Sally Fletcher A takes $40,000 Open
13-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Dover Downs Extra -#7 1/12/18
13-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Two seats up for grabs in Handicapping qualifier
13-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News