Gingras wins 5 including $40,000 Preferred

DOVER, Del.---On unusually mild Spring-like late February 23 day, Yannick Gingras rang up five winners on a harness racing card boasting a 1:49, 1:49.1, 1:50, 150.2 and two 150.4 miles Thursday at Dover Downs. In the $30,000 Preferred, Gingras guided Take It Back Terry home in 1:50.4 after a 1:50 performance winning the $27,500 Delaware Special with the resurgent Emeritus Maximus.

In the feature, Gingras bided his time as Bushwacker cut out the early fractions until late in the stretch when Take It Back Terry whizzed past for a 1:50.4 victory, his first of the new season. Ron Burke conditioned the Western Terror -Second Symphony gelding for Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Collura and Burke Racing Stable. It was the eight-year-old's 45th lifetime success with earnings of $1,243,047. Bushwacker (Corey Callahan) was second in front of Cajon Lightning (Art Stafford Jr.) whose streak of four straight seconds was broken with a third-place showing. Sweet Rock was scratched.

When 2017 arrived, Emeritus Maximus was racing in the $10,000 claimers. After a win he was claimed for $15,000 by Don Marine and Brent Hall. After consecutive wins the once highly regarded colt, stepped up to the Del Special last week where he finished second, beaten a neck .This time the seven-year-old son of Rocknroll Hanover -Eternity's Delight reined by Yannick Gingras held off the fast charging Blazing Bobby Sox (Stafford Jr.) at the wire for a 1:50 decision. Seventh Secret (George Dennis) was the show horse.

John McGill and Brian Carsey's recent acquisition Missile J, after three straight Meadowlands romps stepped up to the $20,000 Open to make it four-in-a-row stopping the timer in 1:49.1 with Jonathan Roberts in the bike. An altered son of American Ideal -Cantor's Daughter, In addition to setting a lifetime mark, Missile J now has won 12 of his 23 career races with two seconds and two thirds and has earned $343,502. Ima Rebel (Tony Morgan) closed to finish second in front of Vapour N (Pat Berry). Jet Airway did not start.

Gingras' fifth winner came when Rangers Sureshot disposed of six rivals in a $15,000 Male pace in 1:50.4. Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing own the Palone Ranger -Cadie's Sure Shot gelding who posted his second win of the year and 18th lifetime. He has banked $161, 596. Forty Five Red (Dennis) was runner-up. Kindofabigdeal (Stafford Jr.) was next.

Bret Brittinngham's first of two wins came when Tip It On Back made good use of the passing lane for a 1:50.2 win in a $15,500 4&5-Year-OPld Pace. Poisonous (Callahan) was a close second in front of White Rolls (Roberts).

All The Cookies, a Rocknroll Hanover -Queen Ota, gelding and Gingras won another $15,000 pace for young males for trainer Kenny Mitchell and owner Richard Stansbury in 1:52.

The first fast race on the card came when Mildred Ventriglio' Major Uptrend, by Somebeachsomewhere -Tricky Tooshi, gave Tony Morgan the first of three wins notching a lifetime best 1:49 conquest in an $8,500 Male pace.

Yannick Gingras and Tony Morgan accounted for more than half of the driver wins: Gingras with five, Morgan three. Bret Brittingham won two as did trainer Ron Burke and Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing.

DOVER DOWNS EXTRA 2/24/17

On unusually mild Spring-like late February 23, Yannick Gingras rang up five winners on a card boasting a 1:49, 1:49.1, 1:50, 150.2 and two150.4 miles at Dover Downs.Gingras won the $30,000 Preferred,with Take It Back Terry in 1:50.4 after Gingras’ 1:50 performance winning the $27,500 Delaware Special with the resurgent Emeritus Maximus.

------------------------------ -------------------------

Wednesday (2/22) was a five-win card for Corey Callahan topped by a 1:52.2 victory by Tough Mac equaling his lifetime record in the $20,000 Mares Open Handicap.. Trainer Dylan Davis also had four wins while owner Mike Casalino tripled.

------------------------------ ------------------

The longshot on Monday (2/20) was by 50-1 Ascaryone Hanover owned in part by trainer-driver Eddie Davis.The 1:54.2 victory was the career first in his initial start of the year.

------------------------------ ---

Dismissal is one of the hot horses at the track tasted defeat after four straight wins.

------------------------------ ------

This week only, the DSOA conducted its 2nd Annual Stallion Service auction from Tuesday through Friday. There were 15 Delaware stallions from which to choose, 12 pacers and three trotters.

------------------------------ --------------------------

This Sunday, Feb. 26, the annual highlight event of the Winter Awards- Banquet season is set for Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, Nevada where the U.S. Harness Writers Association (USHWA) Night of Champions honoring the 2016 Dan Patch Awards winners. .

------------------------------ -----

Houston, Del. horseman, George Teague receives several major honors in Las Vegas the week. Harness Horsemen International (HHI) honors Teague with its top award, “The Dominic Frinzi Person of the Year.” for his support of the sport by graciously allowing the public to meet and greet his great pacer, 2015 Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit. On many occasions during 2016, Teague went all out to help promote harness racing at major events. The U.S.Harness Writers Association (USHWA) also honors Teague Sunday with two awards. He becomes the first person honored for a second time as its “Good Guy” award winner. More importantly, Team Teague gets the sport’s second highest honor, The Stan Bergstein Proximity Award, for service to the sport.

------------------------------ ----------------------------

The Leading Drivers statistics show defending champion Corey Callahan,has caught and now leads Vic Kirby, in the leading driver standings. Kirby had previously led from opening day, Callahan now has a 120-113 win lead over Kirby. Yannick Gingras is third with 101 wins Tony Morgan is fourth place with 84 wins. Ross Wolfenden has moved into fifth place with 65 winners.

------------------------------ --------------------

The leading trainer stats have tightened. Jim King continues to lead with 56 wins. but defending champ Dylan Davis has moved up to second with 53 wins, Leigh Raymeris in third place, with 34 wins. Joe Hundertpfund, fourth, at 33 with Eric Ell and Josh Green now in a tie for fifth with 25.