HRNZ - GM Operations appointment

HRNZ is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Bishop as General Manager - Operations.

This position follows an internal restructuring following the resignation of Commercial Development Manager, Pete Ydgren, in January. Liz is currently employed as Senior Consultant in the Transaction Advisory Services team at Ernst Young.

An accountant, she has wide management experience across a range of industries, working for major accounting firms in Great Britain and New Zealand.

She has also previously been head of finance and commercial operations for a large aquarium and educational charity in the UK.

HRNZ Chief Executive, Edward Rennell said “we were very happy with the strength of applicants for this position and believe Liz will add great value to the HRNZ team. Her professional and personal skills will see her make a great contribution in this new role and the wider industry.

Liz’s passion for equestrian activities will also add strength and focus to HRNZ’s animal welfare strategies.” "I am delighted to be appointed as General Manager - Operations for Harness Racing New Zealand, and welcome the opportunity to combine my commercial and professional expertise, as a chartered accountant, with my equestrian experience in this exciting new role”, Liz said.

“My involvement with Standardbreds commenced within a few months of moving with my family to New Zealand (Canterbury) over 10 years ago, and I have successfully competed my retired pacer at national level during that time”.

HRNZ looks forward to welcoming Liz into her new role on 9 April 2018.

For further details, contact:

Edward Rennell

Chief Executive

021 407 596