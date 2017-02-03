Go Byem, Moonlight Cocktail take features

DOVER, Del---- Go Byem recorded his first win in the New Year besting seven harness racing foes to score a 1:53.2 victory while Moonlight Cocktail won her fourth straight in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 feature trots at Dover Downs.

In the $15,000 4&5-Year-Old Winners-Over trot, Jim Morand pulled Go Byem out of fourth in mid-backstretch and quickly challenged leader Celebrity Pegasus after the three-quarters when Celebrity Pegasus, last week's winner, suddenly made a misstep. Go Byem dashed home holding off Earl's Speeder (Corey Callahan) second and fast finishing Royal Becca J (Jack Parker Jr.) third. Go Byem is owned by Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing. Usually well-backed at Dover where in his six previous starts, the Impel Hanover -Go Sassy Go gelding had one win, a second, two thirds and a fourth.

Moonlight Cocktail was a big hit song of the World War II days, Today, Moonlight Cocktail is a big hit at Dover posting her fourth consecutive win in the $13,500 4&5-Year-Old second-feature trot. Again Tony Morgan bided his time as Streamsong led the nine-horse field into the final turn. The Kadabra -Angostura four-year-old sped passed to quickly take the lead and breeze to a 1:54.3 lifetime mark for trainer Linda Toscano and owners Richard Gutnick and TLP Stables. Marley's Guy (Vic Kirby) came on late to take second in front of Myclaimtovictory (Kim Vincent).

Earlier, Vic Kirby and Tirade Hanover executed a 1:54.1 victory in an earlier $8,500 trot for trainer Leigh Raymer and partners Moss and the Solomons.

Buddy Halley, reined by Corey Callahan won his second straight, the $12,000 trot in 1:54.2 for Howard Taylor and NR Holdings. The Angus Hall-Credibility gelding was then claimed by Leigh Raymer for $25,000.

Tony Morgan and Corey Callahan drove three wins each while trainer Dylan Davis haltered three. Vic Kirby, Yannick Gingras had two wins as did trainers Leigh Raymer and Les Givens.

BUSHWACKER, CLEAR VISION LEAD $30,000 PREFERRED PACE

Bushwacker and Clear Vision drew outside posts in the $30,000 Preferred/Handicap while Remember Me VK, riding a two straight win streak heads the $27,500 Delaware Special on the usual outstanding Thursday card, Feb. 2 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

After three of his last four races leaving from post 8, this week, Henderson Farms fast performer Bushwacker get post 7 with Corey Callahan driving. The outside post goes to Weaver Bruscemi, Jay Koran, Panhellenic and Burke Racing stable’s $2.5-million winner Clear Vision reined by Yannick Gingras. Dancin Yankee, a $1.5-million winner owned by Rich Lombardo and L&J Racing will be driven by Ross Wolfenden, this week.

Niss Allen’s Rockinonby and Tony Morgan steps up after an Open pace win last Thursday. Cajon Lightning, owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, will be driven by Art Stafford Jr., after two straight second-place finishes. George&Tina Dennis and The Wiz Kids Stable’s Silver Fox J drew the rail with JL Sadowsky’s Te Kawau N and Pat Berry alongside. A top Midwestern pacer Fearless Diablo makes his first local start for Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis.

In the $27,500 Delaware Special featuring Sharon Wyatt, Robin West and Ron Benton’s peaking Remember Me VK (Gingras), one of the first early season sub-1:50 pacers, Blazing Bobby Sox (Stafford Jr.) is fresh from an impressive victory for the Staffords and Mustang Art (Vic Kirby) owned by Max Walton and Greg Papaleo, who brings a two-race win string, other contenders are Al Carter and trainer Doug Lewis’ Captive Audience (Callahan), Bill Sartin and Mark Salerno’s hard-hitting Special T Rocks (Jim Morand),

The rest of the fast field includes Sweet Rock (Allan Davis) starting from the outside after consecutive seconds for G.P. Calloway, Reg Hazzard and legacy Racing, The fast Crissman Inc.’s Fancy Colt (Morgan) and Bobby Glassmeyer’s Acting Out (Jonathan Roberts) who drew the rail.

Officer Blue Chip’s five-race win streak is on the line, included in the 15-race program is a powerful undercard.

