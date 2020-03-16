GOLD . . . a safe haven!

Dear friends in the Australian harness racing industry - breeders, vendors, buyers, trainers, owners, administrators.

The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a major effect on communities around the world. Fortunately, global events such as this do not occur often. Sadly, however, their impact, both social and financial, can be long lasting.

APG would like to assure the Australian harness racing industry that the Company’s balance sheet is excellent and there is no threat from current events to the commitments made to vendors and purchasers going forward. These commitments are in the bank!

We recently consulted with the industry about the preferred futurity model and have introduced a new state-based scheme, which enables owners of APG qualified horses to compete in APG Futurity events over a number of years and in the jurisdiction of their choice. Owners and potential owners have an on-going opportunity to realise on their investments.

APG has the balance sheet, the industry knowledge and a tried and true formula to ensure that we will be there to support the harness racing industry this year and into the next decade. We are committed to all of our resources being channelled back to the industry and nowhere else!

Here are some important facts about Australian Pacing Gold:

Owned jointly by Harness Racing Victoria, Albion Park Harness Racing Club and Club Menangle

First sale conducted in 1990

A Not-For-Profit Company - meaning that no financial gain can be realised by the owners

Currently has pledged in excess of $5million in futurity-race prizemoney over the next three years

APG GUARANTEES the availability of promised stakes for APG sales graduates who have sustained in Series 29, 30 and 31 . . . and beyond!

In times of financial uncertainty, invest in GOLD - Australian Pacing GOLD.

Robert Marshall

CHAIRMAN