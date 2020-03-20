MANALAPAN, NJ - March 19, 2020 - The New Jersey Racing Commission held a meeting at Monmouth Park yesterday (March 18) where Governor Murphy's Executive Order #104 relating to the current Coronavirus outbreak was addressed.

Effective March 16, 2020, all three New Jersey racetracks, Freehold Raceway, Meadowlands, and Monmouth Park are closed until the Governor either revokes or modifies his order.

The minimum days closed could be 30 but due to the current conditions, the number would seem to be much greater.

The SBOA will evaluate the Coronavirus outbreak mid-April to determine the next course of action.

It is very important at this time we all work together, the SBOANJ will be scheduling meetings with both harness tracks and NJRC to establish priorities and possible economic relief for the horseman.

Click the link to view the full Executive Order #104

Courtney Stafford