€400,000 Grand Prix de France draws 15

February 8, 2018 - Fifteen top level international trotters drew in for Sunday’s harness racing Grand Prix de France (Gr. I, purse €400,000, 2100 meters autostart) led by Bold Eagle (post position 8), Propulsion (pp4), Belina Josselyn (pp3) and the recent monte titan Traders (pp1).

Post positions are drawn with the top career earners vying for the nine positions in tier one.

Bold Eagle has been second in his last five outings.

Blue Story Wins Q+ at Vincennes

Today’s Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix Guy Lux (purse €75,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters). 2.8/1 Blue Story (7g Opium -Loumana Flor) scored for driver/breeder Pierre Levesque, and trainer Thomas Levesque, timed in 1.16.5kr. 69/1 Jet Set (9f Juliano Star -Superlet) and driver Mathieu Mottier was second for trainer Jorgen Westholm and Swedish owner Lars Melin. Third was 6.3/1 Seibella Park (7f Varenne -Grandera Park) took third for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Vincent Lacroix and Scuderia Allemento Team Minopoli. 18/1 Agora du Goutier (8f Jardy) and 12/1 Beaute de Bailly completed the top five.

The undercard included the Prix de Luneville (Gr. III, purse €82,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) and 38/1 Elusive Feeling (4f Goetmals Wood -Quechya de Charve) scored for J-Y Ricart and trainer Philippe Billard. 3/1 Elino Bilou (4g Uniclove ) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Third was 16/1 Etoile de Bruyere for Adrien Lamy.

Yesterday the Q+, at Vincennes, was the Prix de l’Ille-et-Vilaine (purse €50,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters). The ten length 1.11.6kr timed winner was 3/2 favorite Abydos du Vivier (8g Diamant Gede -Osmie du Vivier) for trainer/driver J-M Bazire and owner Mlle. Cl. Minier. Jean Yves Lucuyer bred the winner now with 10 wins in 43 starts for €216,620 earned. 6.5/1 This Is It (7f Ballingary -Traicy) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up. Bjorn Goop trains this one for Stall Panamera Racing of Denmark. 15/1 Ahrima Turgot (8f Prodigious ) was third ahead of 16/1 Super Fez (7m Love You ) and 8.1/1 Seattle ( Bi (7f Equinox Bi ) completed the top five.

The Prix de Bourg-en-Bresse (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.3/1 favorite Calaska de Guez (6f Pomerol du Laumac -Miss de Geuz) for trainer/driver J-M Bazire for Ecurie Vautors, timed in 1.15.2kr. 4.1/1 Costa Haufor (6f Saphir d’Haufor -Santa Haufor) took second for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 5.7/1 Calizza Boko (6f Qwerty -Trancosa Boko) was third for driver Franck Nivard, owner Camilla Vikstrom and trainer Philippe Billard.

The lineup is shown below for race four on the fine Paris-Vincennes program Sunday’s Grand Prix de France.

The Grand Prix de France is the second leg of the FR Triple Crown and race speed record is 1.09.8kr set by Kool de Caux in 2007. Ourasi was a triple winner in 1986-88 and Jamin preceded him with three straight in 1958-60.

Année Cheval S/A Pays Temps Père Driver Entraîneur 2017 Bold Eagle M.6 France 1'10"9 Ready Cash Franck Nivard Sébastien Guarato 2016 Bold Eagle M.5 France 1'10"7 Ready Cash Franck Nivard Sébastien Guarato 2015 Timoko M.8 France 1'11"4 Imoko Björn Goop Richard Westerink 2014 Noras Bean M.9 Suède 1'12"1 Super Arnie Björn Goop Ulf Stenströmer 2013 Ready Cash M.8 France 1'11"4 Indy de Vive Franck Nivard Th. Duvaldestin 2012 Royal Dream M.7 France 1'11"6 Love You Jean-Philippe Dubois Philippe Moulin 2011 Ready Cash M.6 France 1'10"3 Indy de Vive Franck Nivard Th. Duvaldestin 2010 Meaulnes du Corta M.10 France 1'11"7 Voici du Niel Pierre Levesque Pierre Levesque 2009 Meaulnes du Corta M.9 France 1'11"6 Voici du Niel Pierre Vercruysse Pierre Levesque 2008 Exploit Caf M.7 Italie 1'10"7 Toss Out Jean-Michel Bazire Fabrice Souloy 2007 Kool du Caux M.9 France 1'09"8 Bijou du Bignon Franck Nivard Fabrice Souloy 2006 Jag de Bellouet M.9 France 1'11"6 Viking's Way Christophe Gallier Christophe Gallier 2005 Naglo M.6 Suède 1'12"2 Coktail Jet Örjan Kihlström Stefan Hultman 2004 Naglo M.5 Suède 1'10"7 Coktail Jet Örjan Kihlström Stefan Hultman 2003 Hilda Zonett F.6 Suède 1'12" Spotlite Lobell D. Locqueneux Robert Bergh 2002 Fan Idole F.9 France 1'13" Le Ham R-W. Denéchère R-W. Denéchère 2001 Gobernador M.7 France 1'12"2 Buvetier d'Aunou D. Locqueneux P.-D. Allaire 2000 Giant Cat M.6 France 1'13"1 Quito de Talonay Nicolas Roussel Nicolas Roussel 1999 Moni Maker F.6 États-Unis 1'13" Speedy Crown J-M. Bazire Jimmy Takter 1998 Balou Boy M.9 France 1'13"6 Moscantido Yves Dreux Yves Dreux

The Grand Prix de France weekend festivities also include seven other top level events:

Saturday February 10

Prix de Munich €95,000

Prix de Lisieux €88,000

Prix Ephrem Houel €120,000 Gr. II

Sunday February 11 :

Prix Jean le Donidec €120,000, Gr. II

Prix Salem €90,000

Prix de Chambord €90,000 Gr. III

Prix des Centaures €240,000, Gr. I monte four to six year olds

Thomas H. Hicks