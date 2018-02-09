€400,000 Grand Prix de France draws 15

February 8, 2018 - Fifteen top level international trotters drew in for Sunday’s harness racing Grand Prix de France (Gr. I, purse €400,000, 2100 meters autostart) led by Bold Eagle (post position 8), Propulsion (pp4), Belina Josselyn (pp3) and the recent monte titan Traders (pp1).
Post positions are drawn with the top career earners vying for the nine positions in tier one.
Bold Eagle has been second in his last five outings.
Blue Story Wins Q+ at Vincennes
Today’s Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix Guy Lux (purse €75,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters). 2.8/1 Blue Story (7g Opium-Loumana Flor) scored for driver/breeder Pierre Levesque, and trainer Thomas Levesque, timed in 1.16.5kr. 69/1 Jet Set (9f Juliano Star-Superlet) and driver Mathieu Mottier was second for trainer Jorgen Westholm and Swedish owner Lars Melin. Third was 6.3/1 Seibella Park (7f Varenne-Grandera Park) took third for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Vincent Lacroix and Scuderia Allemento Team Minopoli. 18/1 Agora du Goutier (8f Jardy) and 12/1 Beaute de Bailly completed the top five.
The undercard included the Prix de Luneville (Gr. III, purse €82,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) and 38/1 Elusive Feeling (4f Goetmals Wood-Quechya de Charve) scored for J-Y Ricart and trainer Philippe Billard. 3/1 Elino Bilou (4g Uniclove) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Third was 16/1 Etoile de Bruyere for Adrien Lamy.
Yesterday the Q+, at Vincennes, was the Prix de l’Ille-et-Vilaine (purse €50,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters). The ten length 1.11.6kr timed winner was 3/2 favorite Abydos du Vivier (8g Diamant Gede-Osmie du Vivier) for trainer/driver J-M Bazire and owner Mlle. Cl. Minier. Jean Yves Lucuyer bred the winner now with 10 wins in 43 starts for €216,620 earned. 6.5/1 This Is It (7f Ballingary-Traicy) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up. Bjorn Goop trains this one for Stall Panamera Racing of Denmark. 15/1 Ahrima Turgot (8f Prodigious) was third ahead of 16/1 Super Fez (7m Love You) and 8.1/1 Seattle ( Bi (7f Equinox Bi) completed the top five.
The Prix de Bourg-en-Bresse (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.3/1 favorite Calaska de Guez (6f Pomerol du Laumac-Miss de Geuz) for trainer/driver J-M Bazire for Ecurie Vautors, timed in 1.15.2kr. 4.1/1 Costa Haufor (6f Saphir d’Haufor-Santa Haufor) took second for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 5.7/1 Calizza Boko (6f Qwerty-Trancosa Boko) was third for driver Franck Nivard, owner Camilla Vikstrom and trainer Philippe Billard.
The lineup is shown below for race four on the fine Paris-Vincennes program Sunday’s Grand Prix de France.
The Grand Prix de France is the second leg of the FR Triple Crown and race speed record is 1.09.8kr set by Kool de Caux in 2007. Ourasi was a triple winner in 1986-88 and Jamin preceded him with three straight in 1958-60.
|
Année
|
Cheval
|
S/A
|
Pays
|
Temps
|
Père
|
Driver
|
Entraîneur
|
2017
|
Bold Eagle
|
M.6
|
France
|
1'10"9
|
Ready Cash
|
Franck Nivard
|
Sébastien Guarato
|
2016
|
Bold Eagle
|
M.5
|
France
|
1'10"7
|
Ready Cash
|
Franck Nivard
|
Sébastien Guarato
|
2015
|
Timoko
|
M.8
|
France
|
1'11"4
|
Imoko
|
Björn Goop
|
Richard Westerink
|
2014
|
Noras Bean
|
M.9
|
Suède
|
1'12"1
|
Super Arnie
|
Björn Goop
|
Ulf Stenströmer
|
2013
|
Ready Cash
|
M.8
|
France
|
1'11"4
|
Indy de Vive
|
Franck Nivard
|
Th. Duvaldestin
|
2012
|
Royal Dream
|
M.7
|
France
|
1'11"6
|
Love You
|
Jean-Philippe Dubois
|
Philippe Moulin
|
2011
|
Ready Cash
|
M.6
|
France
|
1'10"3
|
Indy de Vive
|
Franck Nivard
|
Th. Duvaldestin
|
2010
|
Meaulnes du Corta
|
M.10
|
France
|
1'11"7
|
Voici du Niel
|
Pierre Levesque
|
Pierre Levesque
|
2009
|
Meaulnes du Corta
|
M.9
|
France
|
1'11"6
|
Voici du Niel
|
Pierre Vercruysse
|
Pierre Levesque
|
2008
|
Exploit Caf
|
M.7
|
Italie
|
1'10"7
|
Toss Out
|
Jean-Michel Bazire
|
Fabrice Souloy
|
2007
|
Kool du Caux
|
M.9
|
France
|
1'09"8
|
Bijou du Bignon
|
Franck Nivard
|
Fabrice Souloy
|
2006
|
Jag de Bellouet
|
M.9
|
France
|
1'11"6
|
Viking's Way
|
Christophe Gallier
|
Christophe Gallier
|
2005
|
Naglo
|
M.6
|
Suède
|
1'12"2
|
Coktail Jet
|
Örjan Kihlström
|
Stefan Hultman
|
2004
|
Naglo
|
M.5
|
Suède
|
1'10"7
|
Coktail Jet
|
Örjan Kihlström
|
Stefan Hultman
|
2003
|
Hilda Zonett
|
F.6
|
Suède
|
1'12"
|
Spotlite Lobell
|
D. Locqueneux
|
Robert Bergh
|
2002
|
Fan Idole
|
F.9
|
France
|
1'13"
|
Le Ham
|
R-W. Denéchère
|
R-W. Denéchère
|
2001
|
Gobernador
|
M.7
|
France
|
1'12"2
|
Buvetier d'Aunou
|
D. Locqueneux
|
P.-D. Allaire
|
2000
|
Giant Cat
|
M.6
|
France
|
1'13"1
|
Quito de Talonay
|
Nicolas Roussel
|
Nicolas Roussel
|
1999
|
Moni Maker
|
F.6
|
États-Unis
|
1'13"
|
Speedy Crown
|
J-M. Bazire
|
Jimmy Takter
|
1998
|
Balou Boy
|
M.9
|
France
|
1'13"6
|
Moscantido
|
Yves Dreux
|
Yves Dreux
The Grand Prix de France weekend festivities also include seven other top level events:
Saturday February 10
Prix de Munich €95,000
Prix de Lisieux €88,000
Prix Ephrem Houel €120,000 Gr. II
Sunday February 11:
Prix Jean le Donidec €120,000, Gr. II
Prix Salem €90,000
Prix de Chambord €90,000 Gr. III
Prix des Centaures €240,000, Gr. I monte four to six year olds
Thomas H. Hicks