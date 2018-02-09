Day At The Track

€400,000 Grand Prix de France draws 15

05:59 AM 09 Feb 2018 NZDT
Bold Eagle
Bold Eagle trying for his third straight win in the Grand Prix de France
Le Trot Photo

February 8, 2018 - Fifteen top level international trotters drew in for Sunday’s harness racing Grand Prix de France (Gr. I, purse €400,000, 2100 meters autostart) led by Bold Eagle (post position 8), Propulsion (pp4), Belina Josselyn (pp3) and the recent monte titan Traders (pp1).

Post positions are drawn with the top career earners vying for the nine positions in tier one.

Bold Eagle has been second in his last five outings.

Blue Story Wins Q+ at Vincennes

Today’s Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix Guy Lux (purse €75,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters).  2.8/1 Blue Story (7g Opium-Loumana Flor) scored for driver/breeder Pierre Levesque, and trainer Thomas Levesque, timed in 1.16.5kr. 69/1 Jet Set (9f Juliano Star-Superlet) and driver Mathieu Mottier was second for trainer Jorgen Westholm and Swedish owner Lars Melin. Third was 6.3/1 Seibella Park (7f Varenne-Grandera Park) took third for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Vincent Lacroix and Scuderia Allemento Team Minopoli. 18/1 Agora du Goutier (8f Jardy) and 12/1 Beaute de Bailly completed the top five.

The undercard included the Prix de Luneville (Gr. III, purse €82,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) and 38/1 Elusive Feeling (4f Goetmals Wood-Quechya de Charve) scored for J-Y Ricart and trainer Philippe Billard. 3/1 Elino Bilou (4g Uniclove) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Third was 16/1 Etoile de Bruyere for Adrien Lamy.

Yesterday the Q+, at Vincennes, was the Prix de l’Ille-et-Vilaine (purse €50,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters). The ten length 1.11.6kr timed winner was 3/2 favorite Abydos du Vivier (8g Diamant Gede-Osmie du Vivier) for trainer/driver J-M Bazire and owner Mlle. Cl. Minier. Jean Yves Lucuyer bred the winner now with 10 wins in 43 starts for €216,620 earned. 6.5/1 This Is It (7f Ballingary-Traicy) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up. Bjorn Goop trains this one for Stall Panamera Racing of Denmark. 15/1 Ahrima Turgot (8f Prodigious) was third ahead of 16/1 Super Fez (7m Love You) and 8.1/1 Seattle ( Bi (7f Equinox Bi) completed the top five.

The Prix de Bourg-en-Bresse (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.3/1 favorite Calaska de Guez (6f Pomerol du Laumac-Miss de Geuz) for trainer/driver J-M Bazire for Ecurie Vautors, timed in 1.15.2kr. 4.1/1 Costa Haufor (6f Saphir d’Haufor-Santa Haufor) took second for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 5.7/1 Calizza Boko (6f Qwerty-Trancosa Boko) was third for driver Franck Nivard, owner Camilla Vikstrom and trainer Philippe Billard.

The lineup is shown below for race four on the fine Paris-Vincennes program Sunday’s Grand Prix de France.

 

The Grand Prix de France is the second leg of the FR Triple Crown and race speed record is 1.09.8kr set by Kool de Caux in 2007. Ourasi was a triple winner in 1986-88 and Jamin preceded him with three straight in 1958-60.

 

Année

Cheval

S/A

Pays

Temps

Père

Driver

Entraîneur

2017

Bold Eagle

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"9

Ready Cash

Franck Nivard

Sébastien Guarato

2016

Bold Eagle

M.5

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"7

Ready Cash

Franck Nivard

Sébastien Guarato

2015

Timoko

M.8

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"4

Imoko

Björn Goop

Richard Westerink

2014

Noras Bean

M.9

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'12"1

Super Arnie

Björn Goop

Ulf Stenströmer

2013

Ready Cash

M.8

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"4

Indy de Vive

Franck Nivard

Th. Duvaldestin

2012

Royal Dream

M.7

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"6

Love You

Jean-Philippe Dubois

Philippe Moulin

2011

Ready Cash

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"3

Indy de Vive

Franck Nivard

Th. Duvaldestin

2010

Meaulnes du Corta

M.10

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"7

Voici du Niel

Pierre Levesque

Pierre Levesque

2009

Meaulnes du Corta

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"6

Voici du Niel

Pierre Vercruysse

Pierre Levesque

2008

Exploit Caf

M.7

Drapeau de l'Italie Italie

1'10"7

Toss Out

Jean-Michel Bazire

Fabrice Souloy

2007

Kool du Caux

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'09"8

Bijou du Bignon

Franck Nivard

Fabrice Souloy

2006

Jag de Bellouet

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"6

Viking's Way

Christophe Gallier

Christophe Gallier

2005

Naglo

M.6

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'12"2

Coktail Jet

Örjan Kihlström

Stefan Hultman

2004

Naglo

M.5

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'10"7

Coktail Jet

Örjan Kihlström

Stefan Hultman

2003

Hilda Zonett

F.6

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'12"

Spotlite Lobell

D. Locqueneux

Robert Bergh

2002

Fan Idole

F.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'13"

Le Ham

R-W. Denéchère

R-W. Denéchère

2001

Gobernador

M.7

Drapeau de la France France

1'12"2

Buvetier d'Aunou

D. Locqueneux

P.-D. Allaire

2000

Giant Cat

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'13"1

Quito de Talonay

Nicolas Roussel

Nicolas Roussel

1999

Moni Maker

F.6

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'13"

Speedy Crown

J-M. Bazire

Jimmy Takter

1998

Balou Boy

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'13"6

Moscantido

Yves Dreux

Yves Dreux

 

The Grand Prix de France weekend festivities also include seven other top level events:

Saturday February 10

Prix de Munich €95,000

Prix de Lisieux €88,000

Prix Ephrem Houel €120,000 Gr. II

Sunday February 11:

Prix Jean le Donidec €120,000, Gr. II

Prix Salem €90,000

Prix de Chambord €90,000 Gr. III

Prix des Centaures €240,000, Gr. I monte four to six year olds

Thomas H. Hicks

 

