Gloucester Park TV has something for everyone

04:41 AM 12 Oct 2017 NZDT
Hall and Hall Comedy Roadshow, harness racing 13080.jpg
Hall and Hall Comedy Roadshow
Gary Hall Jnr walks Lets Chase The Dream off the track after a horrific fall.
Scott Hamilton Photo

Gareth Hall caught up with harness racing driver Gary Hall Jnr this week to chew the fat about last week's eventful night in the bike which led to a few bruises, and an answer as to whether or not Chicago Bull would contest the Victoria Cup.

...but for those who like to look at the lighter side of this professional sport, Gary and Gareth tried their hand at telling a joke.

Below is their attempt at a Comedy Duo!!

Friday night see's Gloucester Park swinging the gates open with FREE entry for adults bringing their children to the trots!

Kids eat free in the Beau Rivage and in Steelo's with a FREE Ice Cream for the lucky first group of kids on-course.

A bouncy castle will be set up on the famous Gloucester Park grassed area so little tackers can watch the races from a different perspective!

Some outtakes from this week's "Hall and Hall Comedy Roadshow"!

Gary Hall Jr

Matt Scott has big wraps on his little Fella

Shannon Suvaljko selects his best....

Chris Voak with a fresh perspective on his drives...

