Jen Bongiorno's Gratian Hanover scores

02:54 PM 10 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Gratian Hanover
Gratian Hanover
Foto Won Photo

DOVER, Del.--- Cold weather could not deter Jen Bongiorno's Gratian Hanover from scoring a 1:50.2 triumph in the Monday, Jan. 9 harness racing feature at Dover Downs.

With the sport's second leading dash-win leader Tony Morgan in the bike, Gratian Hanover made the winner's circle for the first time in 2017 scoring a convincing 1:50.2 conquest. The Willard Reynold's trainee won for the 10th time in the career of the Western Ideal-Gray Major gelding. Trading Up and Corey Callahan finished second.

Callahan, the track's defending champion, won four races in-a-row, the 2nd through 5th, then added a fifth in the 11th race driving Howard Taylor's Emeritus Maximum to victory in a $10,000 Claiming Allowance pace.

Corey Callahan had six winners, Tony Morgan, Ross Wolfenden and George Dennis, plus trainers Joe Columbo, Joe Holloway, Les Givens and owners George&Tina Dennis recorded two wins each.

Marv Bachrad

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Top ten set for Drivers Challenge
10-Jan-2017 15:01 PM NZDT
Jen Bongiorno's Gratian Hanover scores
10-Jan-2017 14:01 PM NZDT
Palone, Charlino shine at The Meadows
10-Jan-2017 14:01 PM NZDT
Enhance Your Mind favorite for feature
10-Jan-2017 12:01 PM NZDT
Ohio Chapter USHWA announces 2016 awards
10-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Phil Terry to retire
10-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Post Time announces winter time change
10-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News