Monday action from Dover Downs

DOVER, Del. --- Both trotter Gravitator and pacer JJ Flynn made their first 2018 appearances in the winner's circle after impressive harness racing victories in the Monday, Jan. 29 feature races at Dover Downs. Tim Tetrick had three winners.

Gravitator was all alone in the stretch on the way to a convincing 1:55 lifetimes best clocking with Eddie Davis Jr. Mike Hall train the Kadabra -She'sa priority four-year-old mare racing for owner Fred Hertrich since being acquired in November. Gravitator grabbed the lead early and then opened up on the backstretch enroute to an open lengths conquest. A well-known performer in Ontario before coming south-of-the-border, she has now banked 204,619 lifetime. Hannah's Charm (Corey Callahan) come on to be second with My Big Kadillac (Vince Copeland) third.

In the top pace, JJ Flynn and Ross Wolfenden was an easy 1;52.2 winner For Trainerjosh Green who owns the Western Ideal -All-American Cognac gelding with Rich Lombardo, Chas Atley and Carl Cochran III. The win came in his third start of the season bringing his lifetime earnings to $266,083. See You Tuesday (Jonathan Roberts) was runner-up with Happy Andyversary (Tetrick) the show horse.

Wolfenden also drove the longshot of the day, Frank Chick's Very Dark, a four-year-old daughter of Glidemaster -Leila conditioned by Ceba Horsey, recorded a new lifetime mark of 1:56.4 at 32-1, beating Broadway Fantasy (Callahan) and Muscle Ville (Morgan) for her second career win.

Mike Cole returned to driving for the first time in five years and registered a double.

Tim Tetrick won three race, Tony Morgan, Ross Wolfenden, Vic Kirby and Mike Cole had doubles. Trainers Tim Crissman and Joe Columbo and owners George&Tina Dennis Racing had two winners.

After missing a week, Royal Becca J returns to the $25,000 Open/Handicap trot, the Tuesday feature race on the Jan. 30 program at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Royal Becca J has been at the top of his game with two wins and two seconds in his last four for driver Jack Parker Jr. and owner JIM Moor III. The gelding won the Open two weeks ago and starts from outside post 7in this one. The lone mare in the field, Richard Gutnick and TLP Stable's Moonlight Cocktail is fresh from an impressive victory last week and steps up in class with Tony Morgan in the bike. Mike Casalino's veteran Tough Mac, piloted by Corey Callahan, just missed finishing second in last Tuesday's feature.

Lazurus came from behind to win his last start and will be driven by Jonathan Roberts. I Like My Boss, one of Delaware's all-time best trotters, is in fine form with Allan Davis in the bike for trainer Bob Shahan who owns the homebred with Jimmy and Ashley Parsons. Indiana standout Bluebird Reverend with Montrell Teague steering closed strongly last time for a second losing by a nose for owners Dennis, Johannsen, Reeser and Case, and leaves from the rail. Bamond Racing's Crazshana complete the highly competitive with Ross Wolfenden driving.

Two starters in the $13,500 sub-feature trot are winners last time out, Pure Kemp (Tetrick) from the rail for Rich Lombardo and Green Racing and Filled Donut (Art Stafford Jr.) racing for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Lee Walls, with two straight successes. The popularly-bred Miami (Vic Kirby) and Tina Clark's Splashed (Callahan) are among challengers in the nine-horse field.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent selection of food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad