Great Northeast Open Series highlighted Sunday

WILKES-BARRE PA - The rains came to The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono just before Sunday night's $30,000 harness racing contests in the Great Northeast Open Series, so the trotters and mare pacers had to negotiate a "sloppy" surface.

In the first of the trotting contests, the Deweycheatumnhowe gelding In Secret, despite 22 days away from the races and having to go the difficult "tuck-then-grind" journey, proved a strong winner in 1:54.4 (+1 variant) at 18-1 odds for driver Matt Kakaley and trainer Ron Burke. The career winner of $459,810 wrested the lead early in the lane, then held off the late charge of a slow-to-clear Smalltownthrowdown by a length for Burke Racing Stables LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, J&T Silva Stables LLC, and Lawrence Karr.

The track had been downgraded to a "+2" variant before the other section of the trot. Homicide Hunter, whose 1:50.1 mile here two years ago still stands as a world record for four-year-old trotting geldings on 5/8-mile ovals, left from the outside post eight with world-class speed, yielded to Classicality and stalked him from the pocket, then went by that foe by 1¼ lengths to stop the timer in 1:55.1. The altered son of Mr Cantab , who raised his lifetime tally to $1,125,907, was driven by George Napolitano Jr. for owners Crawford Farms Racing and trainer Chris Oakes.

Chris Oakes' son Hunter was the conditioner of the winner in the next race, the mares pace, the American Ideal mare Tequila Monday, who missed her lifetime mark by only a tick despite the off going as she came home a length and a quarter to the good in 1:51. Brian Sears quarter-moved with the winner of $636,167 and was in control the rest of the way, hustling her home in 55.1 for owners Northfolk Racing Stable and Chuck Pompey.

PHHA / Pocono