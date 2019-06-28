Hannelore Hanover looks to put it all together

WILKES-BARRE PA - There will be an open race on both gaits in the Great Northeast Open Series (GNOS) this weekend, one at each harness racing track (Pocono and Philly), with the purse in the Pocono GNOS trot upped to $75,000 as part of the giant Sun Stakes Saturday Championship card.

In the Saturday trot, 2017 Harness Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover will try to get her season pointed in a consistently positive direction. In three starts this year, the daughter of Swan For All , trained by Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables, has had one superlative race, a 1:50.3 win at Mohawk, sandwiched between a pair of mediocre outings, and "Hannelore" will look to put it all together Saturday from post one for driver Yannick Gingras.

Having no such problems with recent form is the Explosive Matter four-year-old gelding Rich And Miserable, who Saturday will go after his seventh straight win. The Todd Buter trainee, owner by Buter Farm Inc. Lynette Buter, and William and Carol Fuhs, made the upgrade to GNOS company with no problem on June 16, tying his own mark for fastest trotting mile of the year, 1:51.3. Rich And Miserable may have to go that much, or more, again to take this GNOS event as he starts from post five for driver Tyler Buter.

Such An Angel missed only a neck to Rich And Miserable in their last race, but his chances are made much more difficult by the post eight draw for trainer Hunter Oakes and driver Matt Kakaley. Muscle Diamond, second and third in his GNOS starts, could contend from post two for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Brett Bittle.

In Sunday's $30,000 GNOS pace at Philly, the 1-2 pointleaders so far, Tiger Thompson N and Rodeo Rock, will be adding to their totals in pursuit of a spot in their $100,000 GNOS Championship at Pocono on September 9. Tiger Thompson N begins from post five for driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Joshua Parker, while Rodeo Rock returns to the track where he was second in the Commodore Barry Invitational on May 29, beginning here from post two for trainer Robert Cleary and driver Andrew McCarthy.

Proper One posted a 19-1 upset the last time this GNOS group was gathered at Harrah's, closing to win in 1:49, and appropriate to his name Proper One will start from post one Sunday for driver David Miller and trainer Carlo Poliseno.