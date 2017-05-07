$55,000 Yonker's Saturday night features

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, May 6, 2017 - A pair of down-the-roaders-Great Vintage (Dan Dube, $4) and Taco Tuesday (Jason Bartlett, $6.40)-were the Saturday night (May 6th) harness racing standouts, winning Yonkers Raceway's pair of $55,000 co-features.

Great Vintage started inside his rivals in the blind-draw Open Pace, then took it the distance (:27.2, 56.4, 1:24.4, 1:52), though not without an elongated scrum with Blood Brother (Bartlett),. That one, having left into a three-hole, went after the leader in a big way.

It was a back-half match race, with Great Vintage holding sway by a determined nostril. Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) held third-beaten 3½ lengths-with Roland N Rock (Jordan Stratton) and Te Kawau N (Brian Sears)

For Great Vintage, a 9-year-old millionaire son of American Ideal trained by Jimmy Takter for co-owners his wife, Christina, John Fielding and a pair of Gorans (Anderberg and Falk), it was his first win in a seven seasonal starts The exacta (two wagering choices paid $9.20, with the triple returning $33.60.

Despite 'losing' the post position Nos. 3 through 7 draw, Taco Tuesday gave nothing else a shot (:28.2, :57.2, 1:25.4, 1:54.2) in the Open Handicap Trot. The result was the fastest local trot mile of the season.

Springbank Sam N (Stratton) chased from the pocket, missing a length. It was more than six lengths back to eight-hole assignee Barn Doll (Jeff Gregory), with Showmeyourguns (Tyler Buter) and Pridecrest (Holland) settling for the minors. Red Hot Herbie (Dube), as the 11-10 fave, was an outrun sixth, beaten just a pair of breakers.