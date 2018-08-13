Track record at Yonkers for Guardian Angel AS

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, August 12, 2018--Odds-on favorite Guardian Angel AS (Jason Bartlett, $3.60) dusted 'em from first-over Sunday afternoon (Aug. 12th), winning Yonkers Raceway's featured $44,000 Open Handicap Trot in track record time..

The weekly harness racing trotting feature went at the flat mile, directly after the four mile-and-a-quarter 'French' races.

Away fifth from post position No. 4, the people's preference watched as lass NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.) made the first lead. He then gave way to Mosinterestingman (Jordan Stratton) at the :27:1 opening quarter-mile.

The one found a :56.3 intermission as Guardian Angel AS was out and moving. He engaged the leader in earnest by the 1:25.2 three-quarters, putting him away early in the lane.

Guardian Angel AS widened the margin to 2¾ lengths in 1:53.4...a track record for his weight class. It was Mosinterestingman holding second, with In Secret (George Brennan), Homicide Hunter (Brian Sears) and NF Happenstance rounding out the payees.

For Guardian Angel AS, a 4-year-old son of Archangel co-owned by ACL Stuteri AB & Kjell Johansson and trained by Anette Lorentzon, it was his fifth win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $16.20, the triple returned $68.50 and the superfecta paid $164.50.

Sunday's incarnation of the 'New York, New York Double' featured a winning combination of 4-Take Notice (Saratoga's 1st race) and 1-Kennel Buddy (Yonkers' 3rd race), returning $12.70 for every correct $1 ticket. Total pool was $6,867.

The next Sunday matinee is Aug. 19th (post time TBA).