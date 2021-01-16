Galius wins again at Vincennes

Yoann Lebourgeois was the driver of Galius

January 15, 2020 - Galius (5m Love You -Star de Villenueve) held gamely on the front to secure the Prix de Mauriac (purse 53,000€), 2850 meters for European harness racing five year olds timed in 1.12.9kr.

Yoann Lebourgeois was the pilot for owner/trainer Severine Raimond as Galius won for the 13 time in his career, now for 172,550€ earned.

Galius has a career slate of 13-0-1 in 14 appearances.

Second today was 7.9/1 Alcide Roc (5m Daguet Rapide -Inga Allmar) for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard.

8.7/1 Gondole Jenilou (5f Goetmals Wood ) took third with Eric Raffin the pilot for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron.

Fourth home was 7/1 Gloria du Gers (5f Ready Cash ) for trainer Jean Michel Bazire with fifth to 14/1 Gimy du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet ) with Alexandre Abrivard aboard.

Galius (13)

Sunday at Vincennes is the sixth Prix d’Amerique qualifier, The Gr. II Prix de Belgique has 13 top flight trotters contesting the three tickets to the Amerique and several horses in the field are already qualified.

See below for the lineup.

Prix de BelgiqueC4 - PRIX AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF QUALIF #6 purse 110 000€ Groupe II - Attelé 2 850 meters - Grande piste Groupe II Course Internationale

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (H à A), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000

Thomas H. Hicks