Gallant Way takes 70,000€ Prix Oscar Collard

December 19, 2020 - Gallant Way (4m Ready Cash -Queen Flore- Vikings Way ) captured the harness racing Gr. III Prix Oscar Collard (purse 70,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Vincennes, timed in 1.11.7kr and off at 3.8/1 odds.

Anthony Barrier teamed this Philippe Allaire trainee that was bred and is owned by the legendary journalist Jacques Pauc.

Gallant Way won for eighth time in his career now for 318,200€ earned and this his second straight Gr. III victory.

The 9/10 favorite Rebella Matters (5f Explosive Matter -Mystical News) was a close second for Jean Michel Bazire.

Third was 44/1 A Sweet Dance (5f Maharajah -Sugar Step) with Alexis Prat the pilot for trainer Anders Lindqvist.

Gallant Way

On the same card Sobel Conway (7g Conway Hall -Jasmine Broline) scored in the Prix Michel Thoury (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European) timed in 1.11.8kr.

This 3/2 odds favorite was reined by Jean Michel Bazire to his first FR victory and he raised his career earnings to 283,960€.

3.8/1 Dexter Chatho (7g Un Amour d’Haufor ) was second for Charles J. Bigeon and 29/1 Ce Retour d’Oscar (8f Le Retour ) was third for J.Ph. Monclin.

Sobel Conway

Thomas H. Hicks



