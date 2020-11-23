Gallant Way wins Gr. III Test

A group of fine harness racing four and five year olds contested the Gr. III Prix Gras Savoye Willis Towers Watson at Vincennes (purse 70,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European eligibles) and 7.8/1 odds Gallant Way (4m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) emerged victorious with a powerful stretch run handled by Anthony Barrier for trainer Philippe Allaire.

The handsome winner scored for the seventh time in his career for 281,600€ earned. He was bred and is owned by the great legendary journalist Jacques Pauc.

Race time was 1.11.6kr. 14/1 For You Madrik (5m Up and Quick ) was second with Eric Raffin driving for trainer J.L. Bigeon and owner Joel Seche. 119/1 Flora Quick (5f Prodigious ) was third for Gabriele Gelormini. 18/1 Golden Bridge and 9/1 IDS Boko completed the top five/

Gallant Way

Fast class aged performers battled in the Prix Reverdy (purse 49,000€, 2100 meters autostart) and 13/1 odds Ferrari BR (7m Muscles Yankee -Bauxite) scored with Alexandre Abrivard at the lines for trainer Jean Michel Bazire and owner Team Ferrari. This was Ferrari’s first win in France and it advanced his life earnings to 279,040€.

15/1 Sobel Conway (7g Conway Hall -Jasmine Broline) was second for Nicolas Bazire and trainer JMB. JMB was third teaming his trainee Victor Ferm (6m Nad Al Sheba ) that was the 9/10 favorite. 16/1 Confidence and 30/1 Altea du Piencourt followed the first three.

Ferrari BR

LeTrot files/photos