Gardys Legacy lustre strong in $50,000 Pearl

WA pacer Gardys Legacy being driven by Gary Hall Jr in a Pearl Classic Heat last week

Top harness racing reinsman Gary Hall Jr scored his sixth straight win when driving Gardys Legacy to a stylish all-the-way victory in tonight’s $50,000 Pearl Classic (2130m) at Gloucester Park.

Hall had won with Rakasinc in his final drive at Tuesday night’s Gloucester Park meeting and drove tonight’s first five winners, including outsider Just Rockon Bye.

His winning run was broken when he finished third with Always An Honour in the sixth event tonight.

Gardys Legacy ( Bettor's Delight ), trained by Justin Prentice, stirred emotions by scoring the biggest win of his career in the Pearl.

He is named in honour of the late Shane Gardiner, who died after a farm accident near Donnybrook 13 months ago.

Gardys Legacy is owned by Prentice’s fiancée Jacqueline Bowden, a sister of Gardiner’s widow Kirsty.

Hall took $1.08 favourite Gardys Legacy to an early lead from gate one tonight and he rated 1:58.2 when scoring by 4m from Valentines Brook ($23).

Almost 3m back was third placegetter Bettor Look ($101).

To watch the video replay click here.

Gardys Legacy, with seven wins from 14 starts, has earned $86,420.

He won at five consecutive starts early in his career, ahead of a five-race losing run.

The gelding bounced back to winning form in a Pearl Classic heat last week.

“He was below his best for a while,” Hall told TABradio. “But then he felt as good as he did when coming through the grades.”

Prentice said Gardys Legacy pulled up in good order from the Pearl and had another feature event target.

“He came through extra well,” Prentice said. “He’ll now have a few days off before we give him one or two races leading up to the Westbred Classic in June.”

Hall’s earlier winners tonight were Balcatherine ($2.25), Mr Kiwi ($2.35), Mister Bushido ($2.15) and Just Rockon Bye ($19).

WA reinsman Ryan Warwick recently set an Australian harness racing record when driving winners with nine consecutive drives across three meetings.

Meanwhile, Capel trainer-reinsman Aiden De Campo maintained a run of success when Delightfulreaction ( Auckland Reactor ) won the Fillies and Mares Pace (2130m) tonight.

The four-year-old, a $2.25 favourite, narrowly beat Queen Shenandoah ($5.50) and Dancing With Mach ($31) ran third.

De Campo has driven class pacers Shockwave and Handsandwheels to a series of feature event victories this season.

Ernie Manning

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian