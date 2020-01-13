Garibaldi, Daida de Vandel win Groupe events

Today’s superb Belgique harness racing program also had other groupe level events on the stage.

The Prix de Riberac (Gr. IiI, 70,000€ purse, 2700 meters, 15 starters) saw 5/1 Garibaldi (4m Love You -Venitienne) score in 1.13.4kr for Jean Phillipe Monclin and owner Manuel Martinez. The winner recorded his fourth career victory in 11 starts now for 126,780€ earned.

The winner joined the hunt with slightly over 500 meters remaining and was a decisive factor in the lane. 17/1 Gelati Cut (4m Coktail Jet ) was second for Alexandre Abrivard, ahead of 27/1 Galaxie du Goutier (4f Kaisy Dream ) with Clement Duvaldestin aboard.

The Prix Association Nationale des Turfistes (purse 67,000€, 2100 meters autostart) saw the turf writers on hand to make the winners presentation to 5.9/1 odds Belle Louise Mabon (9f Derby du Giute ), the 1.11.9kr timed victorious trainee of breeder/owner/trainer Yves Dreaux. Eri Raffin was the pilot as Belle Louise won for the eighth time in 58 starts now for 358,980€ in life earnings. “Louise” was there to help receive the winners’ congratulations. The 7/10 favorite Charmeause Royale was second for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard ahead of Black Jack From reined by Jean Michel Bazire.



Belle Louise Mabon

The Prix Djerid (monte Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 2200 meters, eight European starters) completed today’s groupe action and in this one the 1.12.1kr winner was the game 5.2/1 Daida de Vandel (7f Real de Lou - Gallia de Vandel) handled by jockey Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard. It was her 10 th career victory in 42 starts and her raised lifetime earnings to 402,580€. Eroa du Chene (6m Un Amour d’Haufor) was second with P.Ph. Ploquin in the irons for trainer Julien La Mer and owner Claude Guedj. 1.9/1 favorite Curly (8g Rolling d’Heripre) took third for jockey Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin.



Daida de Vandel

With the day complete some analysts foresee an Amerique lineup that might look something like shown below. Here the bold print horses are those already qualified. Those with a question mark are just that, unknowns at this moment. Several of the outsiders are lifetime winners of over a million euro. It appears that the Cornulier (January 19) is not factored in below.