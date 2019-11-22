Weekly spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Chase Auckland duplicates sire

When Chase Auckland outfinished a top field in the $176,000 NZ Free-For-All on Show Day at Addington, he duplicated the feat of his sire Auckland Reactor, who won the same race 11 years earlier.

A five-year-old and one of the first crop of Auckland Reactor, Chase Auckland extended his record to 13 wins from only 25 starts for $678,046. Bred by Tony and Anne Parker, the gelding is the first foal Delicata (2:01), a winning Falcon Seelster mare from the noted Rosewood family.

The win was the highlight of a brilliant NZ Cup Carnival for the Alabar Bloodstock stallion.

Earlier on the Show Day card, Jazzy Star notched his fifth win from 13 attempts with a 1:56.6 effort over 1980 metres.

Georgie Zukov, who broke maiden ranks at the Ashburton Trotting Club’s Cup Week meeting, is another winner from Auckland Reactor’s initial crop.

In Australia during the last two weeks, Auckland Reactor has produced a host of winners. They were Stephens Spirit, My Secret Torque, Blue Blazer, Power Supply, Tact Bess, Gobsmacked, Reactor Factor, Impersonate and Arama Reactor,

Won Dominion Handicap

Habibi Inta gave a taste of his class when he easily won the Group 1 $300,025 Dominion Handicap, New Zealand’s premier event for straight out trotters at Addington.

He took full advantage of a perfect drive from Blair Orange to round up his rivals in the home straight. By Love You, one of Europe’s leading sires for many years, Habibi Inta is out of the Sundon mare Ten To One, who won six races and $54,142 and was an above average mare.

At the stud Ten To One has left eight foals, six of whom took records of better than 2:00 and three Group 1 winners. Besides Habibi Inta, she is also the dam of the triple Oaks winner Habibti Tr 1:56.5 ($352,775), the NZ Trotters Oaks and Anzac Cup winner Habibti Ivy Tr 1:58.4 ($186,340), Releven Dream Tr 1:57.3 ($119,466), a prolific winner at Albion Park, and Lothario (Tr 1:57.4).

Habibti Inta was bred by Gaby and Julie Maghzal.

4YO Championship winner by Mr Aviator

Theo Aviator, the longshot winner of the Group 2 $50,000 WA 4HYO Championship – Sangue Reale, Shockwave and Valbonne NZ filled the placings behind him – has made smart progress through the classes.

He is a grand stayer and the best of the progeny of the little-known Mr Aviator (1:49.2), a Canadian bred son of Badlands Hanover.

Theo Aviator is a four-year-old gelding from Asahi (1:59.6), by Armbro Operative from Klyna, by Crouch from the Massie mare Alfa Dyna (1:59) – a pedigree with some real background.

Alfa Dyna, the third dam of Theo Aviator, won six races as a three-year-old including the WA Oaks, WA Triple Crown and Country Derby.

Bettor’s Delight dominates ID rankings

Champion sire Bettor’s Delight has seven of the top 20 in the final rankings for this year’s Inter Dominion Championship. They are Thefixer (4th), Classie Brigade (7th), Ultimate Sniper (9th), Ashley Locaz (10th), Henry Hubert (11th), My Kiwi Mate (15th) and Another Masterpiece (20th).

Monarchy and The Pres each have four representatives among the top 20 in the trotter’s section with Monarch having three of the top eight in Tough Monarch (2nd), McLovin (4th) and Temporale (8th).

Second 1:50 credit for Changeover

The In The Pocket horse Changeover, a former NZ Cup and Derby winner who now stands at Burwood Stud near Brisbane, was credited with his second sub 1:50 performer when Glengarry Knight NZ toured Dover Downs’ five furlong track in 1:49.4 on Thursday (November 14).

A five-year-old gelding, Glengarry Knight is out of the Live Or Die mare Glengarry Lass, the dam also of the NZ and NSW winner Glengarry Rose NZ (1:55.8).

The gelding was bred by J. L. and Mrs A. M. Van Rooyen.

Filly Keeps on Rockin

The most improved three-year-old filly in NSW this season is Keep Rockin, bred and owned by the Sloy’s group, and she is already being regarded as a leading fancy for the major autumn classics.

Keep Rockin made a clean sweep of the Kevin and Kay Seymour Series including the $20,000 final at Menangle in a career-best 1:53.7.

She is a Rock N Roll Heaven filly from a fine racemare in Kept For Pleasure 1:56 ($542,343), by Safely Kept from the Armbro Operative mare Full Pleasure (2:00.8), a Vicbred 2YO champion who has founded an outstanding family of winners.

Others from Kept For Pleasure have been the dual Derby and Auckland Cup winner Vincent 1:50.2 ($598,803), now in great demand as a sire, the exported Mackenzie 1:52.8 ($520,161) and Kept In Play (1:55.3).

Blayney Cup winner revives memories

Remember Ashlees Babe, that outstanding racemare of the early 2000’s that won 16 of her first 17 starts including three Oaks classics and the NSW Princess Mile?

Well the bonny Armbro Operative has carried on the good work at stud, leaving five winners from five starters to date.

Her sixth foal, Scarlet Babe (by Western Terror), posted her 10th success when she led most of the way in the Blayney Cup last Sunday (November 17). She has earned $77,145 in stakes. Artegra, a winner at Mount Gambier earlier in the month, Gypsy Babe 1:53.8 (12 wins), Ashlees Gem (1:56.9) and Sir Daniel have been other winners out of Ashlees Babe.

Sold to America

Five New Zealand and Australian pacers were sold to further their racing careers in North America in October.

The list includes the Victorian Northern Region Championship and Melton winner Laredo Torpedo NZ (by Bettor’s Delight); the Art Major mare Major Occasion, a prolific winner at Menangle; and the Courage Under Fire gelding Tom Me Gun NZ, a winner of 12 races at Albion Park.

The American Ideal gelding Ideal One, who won several races at Gloucester Park, and the lightly raced Bettor’s Delight mare Buzinga NZ were others shipped to the US.

Miss Galvinator in foal

Miss Galvinator, the millionaire racemare, has returned a positive test to Art Major. The mare, who is now owned by Kerrie Hymers, of Tourello Standardbreds in Sheffield, Tasmania, is the dam of the multiple Gloucester Park winner Westernator USA, her first foal.

Miss Galvinator ranks as a half-sister to eight winners including the former 3YO Filly of the Year and million dollar earner Fleur De Lil (1:51.4), Our Galvinator 1:51.4 ($643,243) and the Group winner Epaulette 1:50.6 ($346,410).

By Peter Wharton